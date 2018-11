Woman stabbed to death in Lawndale: police

A woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person down and found the woman, thought to be about 50-years-old, with stab wounds to her head and neck at 11:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Taylor, according to Chicago police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.