Woman struck by CTA bus in Old Town

CTA Bus driver speaks to police after a bus hits a pedestrian near Clark and Division. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman was struck by a CTA bus early Saturday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The bus hit the 44-year-old woman at 4:27 a.m. in the 100 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for swelling and bruises, police said. She was in good condition.

It wasn’t known how the incident happened.