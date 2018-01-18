Woodstock woman killed, 2 others hurt in McHenry County crash

A woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash early Thursday near northwest suburban Hebron in unincorporated McHenry County.

Emergency crews responded about 12:15 a.m. to the crash in the 9800 block of U.S. Route 173, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 2004 Mazda Tribute driven east by a 20-year-old Woodstock woman moved into the westbound traffic lanes of Route 173 and collided with a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by a 56-year-old Twin Lakes woman, authorities said.

The front seat passenger in the Mazda, a 44-year-old Woodstock woman, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Harvard, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. She has not been identified.

Both drivers were taken to Centrega Hospital in McHenry, where they were stabilized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday afternoon.