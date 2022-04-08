Longtime WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69

Former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey has died at age 69, the Chicago-based network announced Friday.

Ramsey handled weekend and morning broadcasts, and filled in for Tom Skilling, spending 30 years at the station before retiring in 2017.

A brief announcement on WGN’s website said the station would provide information on a news broadcast tonight. A spokeswoman for the station did not immediately return a call from the Chicago Sun-Times.

A native of South Carolina, Ramsey began his career as an anchor in Greenville, S.C., in 1975, working his way up through several larger markets before arriving at ABC-7 in Chicago in 1980, according to a farewell segment aired by the network when he retired. Ramsey moved to Washington, D.C., for a three-year stint before returning to Chicago to begin a three-decade run at WGN.

In an appreciation posted Friday on Facebook, Skilling remembered sharing laughs with his former colleague, and expressed admiration for Ramsey’s “awesome” voice.

“He possessed one of those awesome, mellifluous voices any of us in broadcasting wish we possessed, perfect for broadcast work—the kind of voice which was at once authoritative—but also comforting.”

Weather producer Bill Snyder and anchor Tahman Bradley were among the former WGN staffers mourning Ramsey’s passing on social media.

Heartbreaking news has just arrived into our newsroom. Long-time WGN colleague, Jim Ramsey has passed away at 69 yrs old. I had the pleasure of working with Jim for 20 years. He was a class act, and we shared many laughs/ stories over the years. RIP Jim. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NZzjj9WGCW — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) April 8, 2022

This one stings. I loved this dude. He was a gentleman. Smart. Worldly. Funny. Oh how I loved the twinkle in is eye when I would poke fun at him during a weather toss! RIP, my friend. https://t.co/MR9TWhYpwD — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) April 8, 2022