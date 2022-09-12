Ramsey Lewis, Chicago-born jazz great, dies at 87

Chicago native Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist and composer who scored on the pop charts with the 1965 hit “The In Crowd,” died Monday at 87.

A statement on his Facebook page listed no cause of death but said Lewis “died peacefully at his home in Chicago” on Monday morning.

Among the honors he received over his long career were three Grammys anda a 2007 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award.

His first band, the Clefs, evolved from a college group he joined as a freshman at Wells High School. Three of the Clefs — Lewis, bassist Eldee Young, and drummer Redd Holt — later became what would become known as the classic Ramsey Lewis Trio.

Their instrumental cover of “The In Crowd,” written by Dobie Gray, charged in 1965 and was followed by two more hits, “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.”

“Way before we had [gigs at] Orchestra Hall and the Chicago Theatre, there were bars and taverns and lounges on almost every corner and in ever part of the city,” Lewis told the Sun-Times in 2018. “It was great because it gave musicians coming up [in the ranks] the chance to get their act together, get their performance chops. It gave them the chance to try this musical style, that musical style. You were not yet ready for Orchestra Hall, but there’s a bar on the corner that will pay you a couple of bucks, give you some Coca-Cola and you can bring in your group and play what you want to.

“There were almost no weekends that you could not find some place to perform. And it was wonderful.”

