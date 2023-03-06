The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58

Wills, a Chicago native, spent 11 years as a White Sox announcer before joining the Rays.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58
The Tampa Bay Rays mourned the death Sunday of Dave Wills, 58, who was the team’s radio announcer for the past 18 years. There was no radio broadcast of the team’s game against Baltimore.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wills called some of the most memorable moments in Rays history, including the team’s runs to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.

“He loved his family. He loved his work. And we all loved him,” former Rays manager Joe Maddon told the Tampa Bay Times.

Before joining the Sox, Wills did play-by-play for the Kane County Cougars from 1991-95. He also called UIC men’s basketball.

“Dave was the classic Chicago South Sider: friendly, welcoming, big voice, big character, caring and die-hard when it came to his sports,” White Sox communications vice president Scott Reifert told the Tampa Bay Times. “The Chicago genes never completely left him, and he was celebrated each time the Rays visited. Dave loved baseball, and his voice and presence will be missed in ballparks and by fans across the major leagues. A sad day.”

