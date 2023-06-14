The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Blackie Onassis, drummer for Chicago band Urge Overkill, dies

Onassis played on the group’s ’90s hits “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” and “Sister Havana.”

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Blackie Onassis, drummer for Chicago band Urge Overkill, dies
3_28_Chapman_Urge_Overkill_1.JPG

Johnny “Blackie Onassis” Rowan (left) poses with Urge Overkill bandmates Nathan “Nash Kato” Katruud and Eddie “King” Roeser in Chicago in 1993.

Sun-Times file

Blackie Onassis, drummer for the ’90s Chicago band Urge Overkill, has died.

“Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away,” said a statement on the band’s Twitter page that did not reveal his age or cause of death. “Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed.”

With a sound that the Sun-Times labeled a “postmodern take on ‘70s funk and metal,” Urge Overkill was one of the leaders of Chicago’s alternative pop boom of the early 1990s, making its biggest mark with a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” featured on the hit soundtrack for “Pulp Fiction” (1994).

Earlier the band had a rock radio hit with “Sister Havana” off 1993’s “Saturation,” Urge’s major-label debut on Geffen Records. After the less successful “Exit the Dragon” (1995), the the band fell apart.

Onassis was not part of a 2004 Urge Overkill reunion that included only bandmates Nathan “Nash Kato” Katruud and Eddie “King” Roeser.

Next Up In Obituaries
Patrick Gasienica, Olympic ski jumper from Oak Park, dies in motorcycle accident
Cormac McCarthy, ‘No Country for Old Men’ author, dies at 89
Michael L. Reid, longtime Ditka’s manager, booster of gay softball leagues, dead at 65
Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ actor, dies in motorcycle accident
Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski, a Chicago native, dies in federal prison at 81
The Latest
Victor Wembanyama
Bulls
Joe Cowley’s annual ‘Mock Draft Surely to Go Wrong by Pick No. 4’
The Bulls don’t own a pick as of now, but stay tuned. Maybe, just maybe, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has a big swing in him leading up to next Thursday.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears running back D’Onta Foreman works on the field during practice last month.
Bears
Analyzing the Bears’ backfield: which RB will play the most?
With David Montgomery gone, the Bears will enter training camp with a three-headed monster in the backfield: D’Onta Foreman, returning player Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.
By Patrick Finley
 
Garrett Crochet works out before the White Sox’ game against the Guardians last month.
White Sox
Garrett Crochet could fill White Sox’ need for left-handed starter
Crochet’s two-inning performance Tuesday “was the best I’ve seen for us,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
TWOSHOT_111522_10.jpg
Crime
14-year-old boy shot in Garfield Park
The boy was near a sidewalk when he was shot in the 4300 block of West Adams Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023.
Business
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
A federal jury in New Jersey found that race was a factor in the firing of a former regional manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished for the arrests of 2 Black men at a Philadelphia outlet.
By Associated Press
 