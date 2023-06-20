The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Obituaries News Sports

Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68

He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68
Former major league pitcher George Frazier, a member of the Cubs’ 1984 division championship team, has died at age 68.

Former major league pitcher George Frazier, a member of the Cubs’ 1984 division championship team, has died at age 68.

David Zalubowsk/AP

Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who was part of the Cubs’ 1984 division championship team and had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.

The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.

In two seasons at Oklahoma, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA.

Frazier played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins during Game 4 of that World Series against St. Louis. He posted a career 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.

After that, he spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.

He returned to Oklahoma in 2015 as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione called Frazier’s commentary a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.”

Frazier sometimes joined radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland on broadcasts for Oklahoma baseball games in Tulsa and Stillwater and for Big 12 tournament games in Oklahoma City.

Next Up In Obituaries
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing during Texas show
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson, who had second career in British Parliament, dies at 87
Chicago fashion designer Thierry Andre Roger, whose clients included violinist Rachel Barton Pine, dies at 60
Blackie Onassis, drummer for Chicago band Urge Overkill, dies at 57
Patrick Gasienica, Olympic ski jumper from Oak Park, dies in motorcycle accident
The Latest
A Michigan man is accused of throwing into a ravine 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang while they were hiking near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany on June 14.&nbsp;
Nation/World
Naperville mourns the loss of the young woman shoved off a bridge in Germany
Her friend and fellow traveler was on her way to her home in downstate Illinois on Tuesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pictured here in 2021 in the Oval Office at the White House, returns this week to Washington, D.C., where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden at a state dinner - much to the dismay of some Indian Americans.
Letters to the Editor
Don’t turn a blind eye to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s dark history
Modi’s hateful ideology has even spread to Chicagoland. In August 2022, Hindu right-wing groups organized a Hoffman Estates event featuring the leader of a Hindu militant group known for his anti-Muslim speeches.
By Letters to the Editor
 
REFUGEESOCCER_06XX23_7_GOMEZ.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Equipos migrantes se unen a torneo de fútbol para el Día del Refugiado
“El fútbol es un elemento común en estas comunidades de personas desplazadas”, dijo un organizador.
By Michael Loria
 
merlin_114144404.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chicago celebra Juneteenth en los vecindarios: ‘Todo se trata de la familia’
El Juneteenth Village Fest, en Douglass Park, y el 1865 Juneteenth Fest, en Garfield Park, fueron dos de los numerosos actos celebrados este fin de semana en la ciudad.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
“The Warehouse,” at 206 S. Jefferson St., is regarded as the birthplace of house music.
City Hall
Birthplace of house music one step away from landmark status
From 1977 through the mid-1980s, the resident DJ at the Warehouse was Frankie Knuckles, a record producer and re-mix artist hailed as the “Godfather of House Music.”
By Fran Spielman
 