Gloria Jean Eubanks, who raised 16 kids on the West Side, dead at 77

Gloria Jean Eubanks knew the meaning of sacrifice.

She had 16 kids — 11 boys and 5 girls — with her late husband, Rogers Eubanks, an asphalt paver and auto mechanic.

The couple raised them on the West Side, a stone’s throw from Douglass Park.

“She never gave up,” said her daughter Wanda Jackson, her second-oldest child. “There was times we had little or hardly anything. She never gave any of us away or took us to the shelter. Whatever we went through, we went through together.”

“One day, we were so low on food all we had was a jar of peanut butter, and we all shared it, and my mom didn’t eat a spoonful for herself,” said Chris Eubanks, the 12th child, who is a contractor and actor. “That was when we were younger, hard times, but things got better.”

Mrs. Eubanks got creative to keep her family fed. Large pots were key. Something was usually boiling in the kitchen.

“Neck bones, beans, rice — filling food, food that sticks to your ribs. No McDonald’s,” said Jackson, a former Salvation Army retail store worker.

“The washing, cleaning, cooking, it’s hard to imagine with that many kids — even when she was sitting down she was usually helping with homework,” said her fifth child, Richard Eubanks, a bus driver who lives in Kansas City.

“She did it with a sense of humor and a lot of prayer, perseverance, sacrifice, hard work, not running from hard situations, always reaching, bravery. I’m very proud of my mother, her ways, her actions, blood, sweat and tears,” he said.

Mrs. Eubanks died June 2 from natural causes. She was 77.

“We were raised in the church, we’d read scripture, and my mother would ask us questions, and we’d get snacks if we knew the answers,” said Chris Eubanks. “People knew our family in the neighborhood, they knew if they picked a fight they had to fight a dozen or more of us, but we were nice kids, we weren’t mess starters, we weren’t raised that way.”

Mrs. Eubanks oversaw household spelling bees and awarded treats for correct answers.

When her children misbehaved, an arresting glance usually did the trick.

”She had a look, and you knew to straighten up,” Jackson said.

Mrs. Eubanks excelled at academics and graduated from Crane High School early, at age 16. She then enrolled in nursing school at Malcolm X College but got married and started having kids before finishing her degree.

Asked why Mrs. Eubanks had so many kids, her daughter replied: “I kind of wonder that myself, I guess it just turned out that way. She always loved children. And God meant it to be, I suppose.”

Mrs. Eubanks enjoyed writing poetry and would offer a few lines as a birthday gifts.

She also mailed poems to Oprah Winfrey and former President Bill Clinton. She received thank you notes from the White House. Family can’t recall if she heard back from Oprah.

Mrs. Eubanks was regularly met with disbelief after sharing the size of her household, which was cramped at times with as many as four boys sleeping in the same room.

“What! No! How?” were common reactions.

“She’d say, ‘I just do like any mother would do, keep them fed and clean with a roof over their heads,’” Jackson recalled.

Mrs. Eubanks never complained, always remained positive, refused to allow street slang to be spoken inside her house and insisted her children carry themselves in respectful manners, her family said.

“She showed us the way of God, how to love, be kind, help others. I watched her do the same to everybody and anybody that she could, not just family, expecting nothing in return, and we are all like that, it’s in our blood,” Jackson said.

“And she never judged people. We all have our ups and downs, and she never tried to make you feel guilty or bad about mistakes, ‘You can do better, change, life goes on,’ she’d say, and it was a message that resonated with her kids and grandkids.”

Mrs. Eubanks’ raised her family mostly in a home and an apartment near Douglas Park. She later moved into a five-bedroom apartment in the Stateway Gardens public housing complex before moving to a home on the far South Side. She most recently lived with relatives in Iowa and Missouri.

In addition to Jackson, and Richard and Chris Eubanks, Mrs. Eubanks is survived by 11 other children: Rogers, Larry, Darrick, Rosalind, Jerry, Keith, Tashika, Jermell, Finese, Mark and Timothy, 73 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services have been held.

