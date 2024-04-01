The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Vontae Davis, 35, a former NFL and Illinois player, found dead in his South Florida home

Davis infamously retired during halftime of a game in 2018.

By  Associated Press
   
Former NFL and Univeristy of Illinios football player Vontae Davis

Former NFL and University of Illinois cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on April 1.

Darron Cummings/AP

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — Vontae Davis, a former Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and University of Illinois cornerback, was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said they responded to a medical emergency at Davis' home Monday morning, but the 35-year-old was dead when officers arrived. No cause of death has been released pending autopsy results. Police said in a statement that the investigation is still active.

Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement after the game saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore."

Davis played in 122 games, intercepting 22 passes, returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of the Colts.

