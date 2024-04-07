Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies at 73

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who was recently hospitalized for a serious medical condition, has died. She was 73.

Yarbrough passed away Sunday afternoon, according to Sally Daly, deputy clerk of communications for the county clerk's office.

Yarbrough had been hospitalized and was undergoing treatment for a medical condition Daly described last week as being serious without disclosing details. It wasn't clear when Yarbrough was first hospitalized.

The Maywood Democrat was the first Black person and first woman to serve as Cook County clerk. She served in elected office for more than two decades, including as the Cook County recorder of deeds and as a state representative.

She was also active in Democratic Party politics, working for both the Cook County Democratic Party and Democratic Party of Illinois. She was a Democratic committeeperson representing west suburban Proviso Township for the Cook County party, where she was also the treasurer. She’s a member of the state central committee for the Illinois party.

Yarbrough has said that helping people is what she finds most exciting about elective office and her party positions.

“I think people get energy from other people,” Yarbrough told the Sun-Times in a 2020 interview.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi remembered Yarbrough as a pioneer who inspired others through her public service work.

"I was proud to work alongside Karen within Cook County's property tax system and applaud her efforts to assist veterans across the region," Kaegi said in a statement.

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Yarbrough was a "towering figure" in the Democratic Party.

"Clerk Yarbrough was a trailblazer who broke barriers, including serving as the first female and the first African American Cook County clerk," Frerichs said in a statement on X. "My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time, and I grieve the loss of a dedicated public servant."

This is a developing story.

