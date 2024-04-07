The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Obituaries Chicago Metro/State

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies at 73

Karen Yarbrough had been hospitalized and was undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition, according to her spokesperson.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies at 73
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

Ashlee Rezin /Sun-Times file

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who was recently hospitalized for a serious medical condition, has died. She was 73.

Yarbrough passed away Sunday afternoon, according to Sally Daly, deputy clerk of communications for the county clerk's office.

Yarbrough had been hospitalized and was undergoing treatment for a medical condition Daly described last week as being serious without disclosing details. It wasn't clear when Yarbrough was first hospitalized.

The Maywood Democrat was the first Black person and first woman to serve as Cook County clerk. She served in elected office for more than two decades, including as the Cook County recorder of deeds and as a state representative.

Related

She was also active in Democratic Party politics, working for both the Cook County Democratic Party and Democratic Party of Illinois. She was a Democratic committeeperson representing west suburban Proviso Township for the Cook County party, where she was also the treasurer. She’s a member of the state central committee for the Illinois party.

Yarbrough has said that helping people is what she finds most exciting about elective office and her party positions.

“I think people get energy from other people,” Yarbrough told the Sun-Times in a 2020 interview.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi remembered Yarbrough as a pioneer who inspired others through her public service work.

"I was proud to work alongside Karen within Cook County's property tax system and applaud her efforts to assist veterans across the region," Kaegi said in a statement.

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Yarbrough was a "towering figure" in the Democratic Party.

"Clerk Yarbrough was a trailblazer who broke barriers, including serving as the first female and the first African American Cook County clerk," Frerichs said in a statement on X. "My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time, and I grieve the loss of a dedicated public servant."

This is a developing story.

Next Up In Obituaries
Paul Phillips, Chicago Symphony Orchestra violinist for four decades, dies at 77
Robert J. Dale, pioneering Black ad executive and mentor, dies at 80
Yong Wha Kim, who founded Korea Times Chicago guide for Korean immigrants, dead at 87
Larry Lucchino, who helped end Red Sox’ title drought and pushed retro-ballpark revolution, dies at 78
Joe Flaherty, funnyman from ‘SCTV’ and Chicago’s Second City, dies at 82
Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 102
The Latest
Wild Blackhawks Hockey
Blackhawks
Blackhawks chase their own tails in shutout loss against Wild
The Hawks struggled to get or maintain any puck possession in a 4-0 defeat Sunday. Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt, making just his second career start, gave the Hawks their 13th shutout loss of the season.
By Ben Pope
 
White Sox Royals Baseball
White Sox
Garrett Crochet says it’s time for White Sox to get angry
Crochet allows two runs in five innings in White Sox’ latest defeat
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Sports
In the year of the favorite, South Carolina beats Iowa, Caitlin Clark for a national title
Women’s and men’s tournaments come down to the best teams.
By Rick Morrissey
 
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
College Sports
Undefeated South Carolina comes back, defeats Iowa 87-75 to win 2nd national championship in 3 seasons
Balanced attack from the Gamecocks bested Iowa and Caitlin Clark, who finished her collegiate career with 30 points.
By Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ series finale with Dodgers delayed by rain, will resume at 5:30 p.m.
The Cubs lead 6-0 in the fourth inning in the first matchup between Shota Imanaga and Shohei Ohtani
By Brian Sandalow
 