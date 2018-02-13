ENDORSEMENT: Danny K. Davis for Congress in 7th District Democratic Primary

Danny K. Davis is not the force he was in 1997 when he first entered Congress. He has slowed down, and we would have welcomed the opportunity in this primary race to endorse a strongly qualified and credible challenger.

It has not worked out that way. Davis continues to stack up as the more qualified candidate, by far, in the 7th District’s Democratic primary, and we endorse him. More than a decade ago, he was pushing for universal health care, a “living wage” and services for ex-offenders. We hope he once again will take the lead on those issues.

Davis’ challenger, Anthony V. Clark, is an activist and teacher at Oak Park and River Forest High School who cares deeply about his community, but he’s unprepared to make a leap to Congress from his grassroots work. We hope to see him become more active in politics at the local or state level.

