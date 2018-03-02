ENDORSEMENT: Bill Lowry for county board in 3rd District Democratic primary

In a large field with several good candidates, Bill Lowry stands out in this race to replace retiring Commissioner Jerry “Iceman” Butler, and he is endorsed. A 30-year lawyer, Lowry serves on 14 boards, including those of Lake Forest College and the Loyola University Chicago School of Law. After Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed about 10 feet from his backyard, Lowry and his wife Cheryl in 2015 founded the It’s Time Organization to prevent and reduce violence.

Lowry’s priorities are job-skills training, leaning on financial institutions to support both large and small businesses and modernizing business infrastructure. He also was a backer of bail reform.

Also running are Joshua Gray, Charise A. Williams, Erick M. Nickerson, Horace “Washington” Howard, Patricia Horton and Steven R. Wolfe.

When the Democrats running in the County Board District 3 primary visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 19, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Bill Lowry’s response: