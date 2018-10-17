ENDORSEMENT: Michael G. Connelly for Illinois Senate in the 21st District

Democrat Laura Ellman of Naperville brings some good ideas to this race, but in a close call we endorse Republican incumbent Michael G. Connelly of Lisle because of his extensive experience as a state representative, Lisle trustee and state senator. He has held this seat since 2012.

Connelly, a former Cook County prosecutor, has worked on civil forfeiture and criminal justice reform. He also supports business regulatory reform to help Illinois lure new big and small companies, and he believes insurance companies should be allowed to sell policies across state borders as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act. He supported employee buyouts to help address the state’s underfunded pensions and believes a newly booming Illinois economy would solve the rest of the state’s financial problems.

We don’t agree with all of Connelly’s views, but they are not out of line in the 21st District, and they are held by a seasoned legislator.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com