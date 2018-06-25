EDITORIAL: Let’s take the high road, though Sarah Huckabee Sanders had it coming

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Red Hen Restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump. | AP Photo

When in doubt, we’ll take the high road.

With an admitted lack of enthusiasm, we’re of the view that it’s regrettable the owner of a restaurant in rural Virginia on Saturday asked Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave.

OPINION

Anybody who reads our editorials regularly knows how vehemently we disagree with the Trump administration on many issues, and in what low regard we hold Trump himself.

But there is a meanness in our land, being whipped up by our mean-spirited president, that we just don’t want to become a part of. Even if, truth be told, Trump enablers like Sanders have got it coming.

Having said that, we’d also like to add that the owner of the restaurant, the Red Hen, had every right to show Sanders the door.

Outraged Trumpsters, who think they’ve caught liberals in a moral inconsistency, question how this was any different than a restaurant turning away an African-American, or a baker refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The answer is obvious: Folks have no say in their skin color or sexual orientation, so to discriminate against them on either basis is transparently wrong.

But Sanders’ reactionary politics? Her disingenuous relationship with truth? Her defense of a reprehensible boss who’s doing his best to turn us against each other?

All that is entirely on her.

The restaurant owner was offended not by Sanders’ race or sexual orientation, but by the content of her character.

We sincerely wish the restaurant had not sent Sanders packing. We are so tired of the incivility.

But we had better stop writing, or we might just change our mind.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.