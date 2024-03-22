Tipped workers in Illinois deserve the full minimum wage

In the Chicago area and across the country, people are taking a closer look at tipping, something that has long been ingrained in our culture. We all know it is customary to leave a gratuity for the person who has provided us with a service, but beneath this seemingly harmless custom lies a deeply flawed system: the sub-minimum tipped wage.

The sub-minimum tipped wage, just 60% of the regular minimum wage in Illinois, is a remnant of an era when it was assumed tips would make up the difference between a base wage and a livable income. However, in practice, this system has led to rampant wage theft, exploitation and economic insecurity for millions of service industry workers.

Chicago passed an ordinance to eliminate its sub-minimum tipped wage, and the Town of Cicero recently threw its support behind state legislation to do the same. The sub-minimum wage is not just bad policy; it puts suburbs like Cicero on an uneven playing field with Chicago that could cause us to lose our workers and our businesses to the city.

Our workers deserve the full minimum wage with tips added on, a change that will strengthen our workforce, our businesses and our economy in Cicero.

One of the most concerning aspects of the sub-minimum tipped wage is its impact on traditionally marginalized communities. The majority of tipped workers are women, people of color and immigrants – populations well represented in Cicero – who are already vulnerable to exploitation and discrimination in the workplace.

For these workers, relying on tips to make ends meet often means tolerating harassment, mistreatment and unsafe working conditions to maximize their earnings.

Plus, the unpredictability of tips creates unacceptable instability in workers' lives. In industries where earnings can vary greatly from one shift to the next, workers are at the mercy of factors beyond their control, such as the weather, time of day or the mood of the customers they serve. This uncertainty makes it difficult for workers to budget, plan for the future or achieve financial independence.

Eliminating the sub-minimum tipped wage is not only the right thing to do morally, it also makes good economic sense. Numerous studies have shown that paying workers a fair wage leads to higher productivity, lower turnover and increased consumer spending, benefiting workers and businesses alike.

Seven states have eliminated their sub-minimum tipped wage, and businesses have reported minimal to no negative impact on their bottom line, debunking the myth that fair wages are bad for business.

Cicero is surrounded on three sides by the city of Chicago. For many workers, taking a job in Chicago means driving just a few miles for higher, more stable wages. We constantly hear from workers who wonder why Cicero has a lower minimum wage or why we cannot eliminate our sub-minimum wage like Chicago. Plus, we hear from businesses who cannot compete with Chicago’s labor regulations to attract workers.

A single, statewide law eliminating the sub-minimum wage would help level the playing field so suburbs like Cicero can continue to strengthen our small businesses.

This step would also send a powerful message that all work has dignity and value, regardless of whether it involves direct customer service or not. It would acknowledge the contributions of all workers to our economy and society and reaffirm our commitment to equality and justice.

Springfield lawmakers should take decisive action to eliminate this relic of the past and ensure all Illinois workers are paid a fair and livable wage. This change would support workers, help small businesses and boost the local economy of towns like Cicero. Together, we can build a future where every worker can earn a decent living, support their families, and live with dignity and respect.

Larry Dominick is town president of Cicero.

