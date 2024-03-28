Green jobs are out there. Let’s get more women to fill them.

In an era marked by increasing environmental awareness and urgency to save the planet, it's critical to bring more diversity to the green industry. Despite its importance, the field remains predominantly male, with only 10% women.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines green jobs as those that produce goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources, including in ecological restoration, forestry, landscaping and renewable energy. As a woman in this field, I have learned technical skills like operating a chainsaw and climbing trees, gained fieldwork experience in both natural areas and urban green spaces and obtained credentials like becoming an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist.

The work is incredibly varied and dynamic. Yet for an industry that aligns itself in preserving and protecting “Mother Nature" and the female role nurturing all life forms on earth, there are too few women doing this impactful work.

A primary barrier has been the perception of physical labor and long hours, which typically appeal to men and have been tied to traditional societal norms. While this type of work may not appeal to everyone, there is not nearly enough representation or education on career paths to help underrepresented groups, like women, understand the opportunities available to them. One way to address this perception barrier is to emphasize the industry's benefits; for instance, outdoor work contributes to better mental and physical health and also offers a fulfilling career for anyone seeking a break from the confines of an office setting.

Moreover, the green industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. Based on data from the Urban Forestry 2020 Project, the projected growth and job opportunities in urban forestry in the U.S. is 5%-17%, varying by region. And new government programs will bring a historic level of investment in green infrastructure, clean and renewable energy, and nature-based solutions for sustainable development. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act will invest $1.5 billion in urban and community forestry through the U.S. Forest Service, promoting increased tree canopy cover and proper maintenance of urban forests.

Career paths through education, mentorship

Fortunately, there are many ways women can enter the industry. Parts of the green industry sector are recognized as skilled trades that utilize apprenticeship or earn-as-you-learn models, and provide participants with the equivalent of college-level education, mentorship and hands-on learning. One such example is the Openlands’ Arborist Registered Apprenticeship program, which I oversee. It's the first and only Department of Labor-approved Registered Apprenticeship for Arboriculture in Illinois.

Initiatives like these provide an opportunity for professional development and a career, and also connect people with peers who can share knowledge, resources and support.

Even in a male-dominated industry, women have found opportunities to support one another. An example is the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop, where participants join industry leaders to learn and expand tree climbing skills. The workshop provides technical learning, but it also fosters community and belonging.

Additionally, companies and organizations are promoting networking opportunities for women. Events like the International Society of Arboriculture Annual Conference and the Tree Care Industry Association Annual Expo host programs to connect and empower women professionals in the field.

Despite these positive examples, there's still more work to be done. Companies and organizations must prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and invest in training and professional development for all individuals, regardless of gender.

The green industry is responsible for sustainable development, combating climate change, and taking care of our natural resources. As stewards of the environment and advocates for our planet, it’s imperative that we encourage and empower more women to pursue careers in this field. By breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity, we can build a greener, more equitable future for generations to come.

Katie Fleming is the senior forestry program manager at Openlands, where she oversees the Arborist Registered Apprenticeship program.

