The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 29, 2024
Other Views Commentary Education

Museums can expand young minds outside classrooms

At the Museum of Science and Industry, there is an opportunity and responsibility to partner with schools and communities to burst open the school doors and allow the wonder of our exhibits and programs to offer new possibilities for learning and growth.

By  Jessica Chavez
   
SHARE Museums can expand young minds outside classrooms
WIRED-032219-4.JPG

Richard Browning, the inventor of the Gravity Industries Jet Suit, at the Museum of Science and Industry in 2019. Institutions like MSI must prioritize reaching out to school and community organizations and partner with them to educate young people, an MSI executive writes.

James Foster/Sun-Times

As schools and learning partners across Chicago and the nation work to help students with learning recovery, museums and other informal learning institutions are eager to support your efforts.

We often consider schools as the places where children go to be taught, understand new concepts and discover ways of thinking. And while, yes, this is certainly true, we should also remember that learning is in all corners, and so too can be teaching opportunities. Educating our young people cannot and should not rest solely on schools.

A community-driven approach allows us to think beyond schools and create learning ecosystems that use the strengths and assets of museums, schools, colleges, libraries and the industry leaders who call our communities home. As community partners, museums can provide content that aligns with learning standards and best teaching practices. We can create learning opportunities that are differentiated to individual students' needs.

Opinion bug

Opinion

As a former teacher, I know how hard our schools work and the challenges they face. At the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), we see an opportunity and responsibility to partner with schools and communities to burst open the school doors and allow the wonder of our exhibits and programs to offer new possibilities for learning and growth. I am eager for MSI to assist schools, and hope to engage more deeply in supporting schools to innovate and expand their work.

The good news is, we know that when students are engaged and motivated they achieve higher levels of knowledge, make connections and experience deeper learning. This learning comes from environments with an atmosphere of youth-driven, exuberant discovery.

Science museums are excellent partners to create and foster such environments. In fact, research found that 95% of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning does not occur in school. Another study of high school and university STEM majors found that the majority reported that they were inspired to study science from an experience they had outside of the classroom.

I arrived in Chicago a year ago and quickly learned how revered and connected many Chicagoans feel toward MSI. To continue to foster these connections, we want to be sure we grow and evolve along with our populations.

Institutions like ours must prioritize reaching out to school and community organizations to understand how we can best partner with them and make STEAM (STEM plus Art) learning opportunities more accessible. I encourage my team to get out of our building and find ways to embed ourselves in community centers, visit schools, attend events and truly listen to the needs and interests of our schools and communities.

Recently, MSI celebrated a year of successful collaboration and training with Phalanx Family Services, located on the South Side, to envision and create a maker space — a collaborative work space for making, learning, exploring and sharing — in their center that meets the community's need for workforce development. The space at Phalanx is modeled after MSI's Fab Lab, which is part of the Fab Foundation network and focuses on educational training. This is just one shining example of how partnerships can create meaningful opportunities for communities to access MSI's resources.

As informal learning partners, we have a critical responsibility to support the efforts of our schools and communities, and to listen to better understand their priorities and needs.

Through intentional and meaningful partnerships, museums can create an ecosystem where these opportunities seamlessly weave into the fabric of our schools and community.

MSI is in a time of reimagining and connecting with schools and communities. Building better support for students, educators and communities is an opportunity for us to put our institutions to work in service of learning in action — schooling wherever youth may be.

It’s time we all think about the education of our young people differently, and how MSI and institutions like us play a key role in these efforts.

Jessica Chavez, Ed.D., is the Ruth D. and Ken M. Davee vice president of Education and Chief Learning and Community Partnership Officer at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
AARP financial tips for older adults are on the money
Immigrants were on the job when the Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed
White Sox again provide depressing sense of deja vu
There’s violence everywhere, not just Chicago
Green jobs are out there. Let’s get more women to fill them.
Why are Americans so skeptical about a rosy economy?
The Latest
BADBUNNY-032924-10.jpg
Music
Bad Bunny delivers thrilling Latin trap show full of throwbacks at United Center
The superstar opened a three-night, sold-out stand at the Chicago venue.
By Ambar Colón
 
HOLI-032424.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 13 must-see Sun-Times photos
A Hindu Holi celebration covers Navy Pier in colored powder, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards an $11 million grant to a Chinatown apartment complex, and a flag burned in protest outside City Hall causes a stir among alderpersons.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Luke Richardson
Blackhawks
Evaluating Luke Richardson’s first two seasons as Blackhawks coach requires looking beyond the losses
Richardson has generally succeeded so far with his top priorities — developing players individually, maintaining morale and unity and consistently messaging the importance of work ethic, togetherness and making smart decisions — in spite of his inevitably awful win-loss record.
By Ben Pope
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Pedro Grifol ‘obsessed’ with turning White Sox around
Players and the manager are using low outside expectations as fuel.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Twenty-dollar bills are fanned out from a wallet.
Starting Over
AARP financial tips for older adults are on the money
Readers get a new perspective on aging and financial planning in February/March edition.
By Mary Mitchell
 