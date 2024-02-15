Go & Show hits the road to the Chicago RV & Camping Show and Tinley Park Expo

The Chicago RV & Camping Show leads Go & Show this week.
- One of the interesting trends in RVs is the increasing interest shown by the younger demographics. Something to consider at the Chicago RV & Camping Show, which is today through Sunday, Feb. 15-18, at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
- The other big show this week is the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, which is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, at the Tinley Park Convention Center. I expect to be there Friday morning. There are a lot of changes this year, including the return of the fish fry, which was traditional at the old show at the high school. I also love that it opens at 9 a.m. each day. The seminar lineup is an all-star cast of Chicago-area favorites.
- You don't really have to go anywhere to do this, but the 27th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), is Friday through Monday, February 16-19. I usually try to get at least a half hour of doing this, which is something I have recommended for teachers and scout leaders.
- The Lowrance University for advanced users is Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hoffman Estates Cabela’s.
- The Hoosier Coho Club’s Fish Tales and Tackle Sales Swap Meet is Saturday, Feb. 17, at LaPorte County Fairgrounds in La Porte, Indiana.
- The Muskie Expo Milwaukee is Friday to Sunday, Feb. 16-18, at the Washington County Fair Park in West Bend, Wisconsin.
- Farther afield, the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has an interesting split. It opens Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, then again late next week, Feb. 21-15.
- And the annual gathering of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF Convention & Sport Show, runs through Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.
