The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Go & Show hits the road to the Chicago RV & Camping Show and Tinley Park Expo

The Great Backyard Bird Count is also among the weekend’s top events.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Go & Show hits the road to the Chicago RV & Camping Show and Tinley Park Expo
An RV drives down a road.

The Chicago RV & Camping Show opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Provided

The Chicago RV & Camping Show leads Go & Show this week.

  • One of the interesting trends in RVs is the increasing interest shown by the younger demographics. Something to consider at the Chicago RV & Camping Show, which is today through Sunday, Feb. 15-18, at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
  • The other big show this week is the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, which is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, at the Tinley Park Convention Center. I expect to be there Friday morning. There are a lot of changes this year, including the return of the fish fry, which was traditional at the old show at the high school. I also love that it opens at 9 a.m. each day. The seminar lineup is an all-star cast of Chicago-area favorites.
  • You don't really have to go anywhere to do this, but the 27th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), is Friday through Monday, February 16-19. I usually try to get at least a half hour of doing this, which is something I have recommended for teachers and scout leaders.
  • The Lowrance University for advanced users is Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hoffman Estates Cabela’s.
  • The Hoosier Coho Club’s Fish Tales and Tackle Sales Swap Meet is Saturday, Feb. 17, at LaPorte County Fairgrounds in La Porte, Indiana.
  • The Muskie Expo Milwaukee is Friday to Sunday, Feb. 16-18, at the Washington County Fair Park in West Bend, Wisconsin.
  • Farther afield, the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has an interesting split. It opens Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, then again late next week, Feb. 21-15.
  • And the annual gathering of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF Convention & Sport Show, runs through Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.
Next Up In Outdoors
Husker should have them all ears at Tinley show
Chicago fishing: Mix of open water and ice
These wild times around Chicago outdoors not just a bunch of hot air
The art of hunting shed antlers with a practical reason on the side
Chicago outdoors: Red foxes and weird animal courtships
Go & Show: Henry Decoy Show is one of the most unique events of the winter
The Latest
Obit Gullett Baseball
MLB
Don Gullett, a World Series champion pitcher with the Reds and Yankees, dies at 73
Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games.
By Associated Press
 
EARLYVOTING-021624.jpg
Elections
Early voting opens in the Loop for March primary — ‘We have a country to fix’
The early voting supersite at 191 N. Clark St. opened Thursday as well as the Chicago Board of Elections sixth-floor office at 69 W. Washington St.
By Violet Miller
 
A pill bottle with prescription drugs is shown in this file photo from 2019. In Illinois, thousands of seniors pay $2,000 a year for prescription drugs.
Letters to the Editor
Patients deserve access to printed information about their prescription medication
“Going digital” would hurt our older and lower-income Illinoisans, who would be left without enough access to this lifesaving information.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
Nation/World
Super Bowl parade shooting apparently stemmed from dispute among several people, police say
Investigators are asking witnesses, people with cellphone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.
By Associated Press
 
pritzker_preckwinkle_combo.jpg
Immigration
Pritzker and Preckwinkle to seek $250M more to alleviate Chicago’s migrant crisis
The governor and Cook County Board president’s funding agreement is noticeably missing a key partner — the city of Chicago.
By Tina Sfondeles
 