The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Outdoors Sports Outdoors

Father and daughter find good shed antlers

Jason Garon and his 14-year-old daughter had a good weekend shed hunting.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Father and daughter find good shed antlers
sotw02-28-24.jpg

Jason Garon and his 14-year-old daughter had a good weekend shed hunting in Lake County.

Provided by Tyler Peterson

Tyler Peterson messaged that his "buddy, Jason Garon took his 14-year-old daughter shed hunting this weekend. She definitely has an eye for antlers. I’d say their first walk was a success!"

I would say so. Skulls with antlers attached are a treasure.

They were hunting sheds in Lake County.

White-tailed bucks shed their antlers annually, a bell curve that peaks around mid-February. The best time to hunt sheds is February and March.

In Illinois, sheds may be collected on private land with permission. It’s prohibited at all forest preserves and park districts I know. In Illinois, shed hunting is prohibited at state parks, nature preserves or where specifically prohibited, but allowed on Fish and Wildlife Areas, Conservation Areas, and Boat Access Areas, if open to the public.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy and depending on what is going on in the wild world.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside.bsky.social).

Next Up In Outdoors
Muskie caught and released while crappie fishing
Chicago outdoors: Graveyard ‘Stag and Philosopher’ and things in nests and dreys
Digging old-time baseball and carving decoys over the generations
Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet leads many multi-state options in Go & Show
The return of bald eagles keeps catching our eyes, Chicago to the hinterlands
Chicago fishing: Hints and hopes of coho, open water vs. ice
The Latest
Dominic Fletcher takes a swing. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Trade surprised new White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher, who knows it was probably for the best
Trades are a part of the gig in the baseball industry. But when it happens, it always leaves a mark.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Britain Harry Potter Auction
Books
‘Harry Potter’ book proof, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for nearly $14,000 at auction
The copy’s inside title page mistakenly stated the author’s name as “J A Rowling” instead of J.K. Rowling.
By Associated Press
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Don’t expect clarity from Bears GM Ryan Poles about QB quandary — yet
Justin Fields is ready for an answer. So are Bears fans. To expect general manager Ryan Poles to offer one during the NFL Scouting Combine week, though, would be foolish.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cubs first baseman Dominic Smith fields ground balls at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-25-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Dominic Smith, David Peralta working up to 2024 Cactus League debuts
Both Peralta and Smith underwent surgeries this offseason before signing non-roster invite deals with the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
A homeless camp along South Desplaines Street near Roosevelt Road on Jan. 16, 2024.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s team asks judge to pause ruling invalidating Bring Chicago Home referendum
Hours after Circuit Judge Kathleen Burke declared the binding referendum invalid, the city filed a motion asking Burke to stay both her ruling and her decision to deny the city’s petition to intervene in the case “while the city appeals” those rulings.
By Fran Spielman
 