The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago outdoors: Fishing line nest and the forever question on smelt

A photograph of a bird nest made with fishing line and a question on the prospects for smelt fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Fishing line nest and the forever question on smelt
Smelt04-01-23MontroseHarbor.jpg

One of the few groups out on opening night, April 1, for smelt netting last year.

Dale Bowman

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE'S MAILBAG

"Lake temps at magic 42 degrees. Any ideas if smelt will run soon, or will this be another season of a poor catch? Faithful reader on Tuesday

A: I would be absolutely stunned if it is a good season, especially considering the water is going to be much warmer than prime by April 1. And history strongly indicates a weak season.

wotw03-09-24linenestRS.JPG

A bird’s nest along the I&M Canal near Lemont.

Jeff Tubacki

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jeff Tubacki emailed, "Was walking with my wife and son last December at the I&M canal in Lemont by the Forge when I noticed this bird nest." It used a lot of fishing line. "And yes, I do discard my line (and others) properly," he added. "But left this nest alone."

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

April 6-7: Morris, ronsen@sheriff1.com or (815) 942-6645

April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 16: Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, jugodan52@aol.com

Next Saturday, Marc 16: Boat America, Darryl Joseph Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net

WILLOW SLOUGH

Wednesday, March 13: Meeting to wrap up renovation at Willow Slough FWA, Newton County Government Center, 4117 S 240 W, Morocco, Indiana 47963, 6:30 p.m.

FOX WATERWAY AGENCY

Wednesday, March 13: Stakeholders meeting, Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake, 60020, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m., details on registering are here

SHOWTIME

Today, March 9:Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

Through Sunday, March 10:Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 10:Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

Through Sunday, March 10:Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Through Sunday, March 10:Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 10:Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Thursday, March 14, to March 17:Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, March 12: Phil Gutman, "Changes in muskie world in recent years," Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Capt. Dion Perry, of the Rainmaker out of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13: Dustin ‘Dusty Yakker’ Murguia, tournament kayak angler, "Pre-Spawn Patterns for Geneva Smallmouth," Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: Biologist Andrew Plauck, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Tuesday, March 12: Over-the-county permits, spring turkey, begin

Next Up In Outdoors
Alligator gar, Illinois’ biggest native fish, spread farthest north in latest restoration
Chicago Park District looks to hire more fishing counselors
Illinois Deer Classic and Fish & Hook Sports Show lead packed weekend for Go & Show
Dreaming big on the South Shore Bass Open
Chicago fishing: Turn to spring fishing, Braidwood opener and a mudpuppy lure
An unmatched pair of big shed antlers found in McHenry County
The Latest
WIC food bags
Editorials
Too many families aren’t taking advantage of WIC nutrition program
With food insecurity still a challenge, it should be a priority to ramp up enrollment in a program that aims to alleviate hunger and improve health among moms, infants and toddlers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_645.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My old teen journals are enlightening — and revealing — and son wants to read them
Mom feels he could learn from the challenges she faced but hesitates about the notebooks’ intimate details.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ap18257592141158.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Illinois should create a prescription drug affordability board to protect patients from price-gouging
Government intervention is needed so that lives are protected before pharmaceutical profits, a reader from South Shore writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Ukraine
Ukrainians in Chicago featured in Oscar-nominated documentary
Maya, Maxim and Ivan, a family from Ukraine, were briefly shown in the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a harrowing depiction of Russia’s invasion and the favorite to win in its category. Now, Maya and Ivan are in the Chicago-area as they recover from a bombing strike, the aftermath of which was shown in the film.
By Michael Loria
 
Columnists
Mayors, and some Republicans, walk into Pritzker’s trap on grocery tax
The more attention this proposed $325 million tax cut receives, the less time reporters will have to flesh out the governor’s fast move on the income tax.
By Rich Miller
 