Chicago outdoors: Fishing line nest and the forever question on smelt

"Lake temps at magic 42 degrees. Any ideas if smelt will run soon, or will this be another season of a poor catch? Faithful reader on Tuesday

A: I would be absolutely stunned if it is a good season, especially considering the water is going to be much warmer than prime by April 1. And history strongly indicates a weak season.

A bird’s nest along the I&M Canal near Lemont. Jeff Tubacki

Jeff Tubacki emailed, "Was walking with my wife and son last December at the I&M canal in Lemont by the Forge when I noticed this bird nest." It used a lot of fishing line. "And yes, I do discard my line (and others) properly," he added. "But left this nest alone."

HUNTER SAFETY

April 6-7: Morris, ronsen@sheriff1.com or (815) 942-6645

April 13-14: Ingleside, s.frey2008@yahoo.com

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, March 16: Boat America, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, jugodan52@aol.com

Next Saturday, Marc 16: Boat America, Darryl Joseph Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net

WILLOW SLOUGH

Wednesday, March 13: Meeting to wrap up renovation at Willow Slough FWA, Newton County Government Center, 4117 S 240 W, Morocco, Indiana 47963, 6:30 p.m.

FOX WATERWAY AGENCY

Wednesday, March 13: Stakeholders meeting, Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake, 60020, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m., details on registering are here

Today, March 9:Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

Through Sunday, March 10:Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 10:Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

Through Sunday, March 10:Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Through Sunday, March 10:Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 10:Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Thursday, March 14, to March 17:Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

Tuesday, March 12: Phil Gutman, "Changes in muskie world in recent years," Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Capt. Dion Perry, of the Rainmaker out of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13: Dustin ‘Dusty Yakker’ Murguia, tournament kayak angler, "Pre-Spawn Patterns for Geneva Smallmouth," Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: Biologist Andrew Plauck, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:45 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Tuesday, March 12: Over-the-county permits, spring turkey, begin