Kayakers plan a paddle to view the greening of the river

Oscar Santos pulled kayakers together for a paddle Saturday to see the Chicago River dyed green.

Santos, the most inimitable lakefront kayak angler, doesn't know if it will "three of us or 50." He hopes to make the gathering an annual event.

The plan is to meet at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp, 2120 South Canal and the South Branch, around 8 a.m. Launching will be around 9 or 9:30. Dyeing of the river--a 60-year-plus tradition--begins at 10.

"We love the kayaker community!" emailed Kelley Whalen, director of publicity for Lawrence's. "Our team here isn’t too into it ourselves but we try to make it clear we intend our dock to be open for public access 24/7 and the non-motorized group are always so respectful and nice."

From Indiana, paddler Lee Sczepanski, messaged, "I'm bringing my bus with friends and kayaks down there, too."

For those unfamiliar with Lawrence's, click here for a video of the launch area.

