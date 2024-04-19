The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Jim Gwinn, who has worked at Conn-Selmer for 11 years, buffs a Vincent Bach trombone at the factory in Elkhart, Indiana Wednesday, March 27, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 18 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Hundreds gathered for a memorial service for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, a mysterious QR code mural enticed Taylor Swift fans on the Near North Side, and a weekend mass shooting in Back of the Yards left 9-year-old Ariana Molina dead and 10 other people wounded, including her mother and other children.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Pamela Davis, the family paws parent educator and senior/lead trainer at Urban Pooch, works with Murphy at Urban Pooch’s training and fitness center in Lincoln Square, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Davis was teaching Murphy, who is owned by Rebekah Reynolds, an agility sports trainer at Urban Pooch, to be more comfortable around other dogs and strangers. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Family members mourn in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street after a fatal mass shooting during a gathering the night before on the block in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Sunday, April 14, 2024. A 9-year-old girl was killed in the 9:30 p.m. Saturday shooting that left 10 other people wounded, including the girl’s mother and three boys, ages 1, 8 and 9. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of family, friends, and community members attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting that took place at West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood over the weekend wounding 10 and killing a 9-year-old girl Ariana Molina, Monday, April 15, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man wipes tears from his face after a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting that took place at West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood over the weekend wounding 10 and killing a 9-year-old girl Ariana Molina, Monday, April 15, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Construction workers apply a grey marble cladding to the Obama Presidential Center in Hyde Park Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Unlike the renderings that showed white or cream color, a grey marble is being installed.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Taylor Swift fans gather outside 33 W. Grand Ave to see a mural of a giant QR code that links to a YouTube short attached to Swift's page on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Fire communications operator Amanda Garr hugs George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant with Engine 109, during a news conference Wednesday at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on the Near West Side. Garr was the 911 operator who told Paula Anast, Ma’Ayteh’s friend, how to do chest compressions over the phone when Ma’Ayteh suffered a cardiac event in October.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Shoppers browse through boxes and shelves of items at Bargains In A Box located at 1810 5th Ave., Friday, April 12, 2024, in Forest Grove, Ill.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Boys and men from Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois greet people in Daley Plaza as part of the 27th annual pre-Passover parade at 50 W. Washington St. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

The caravan begins to arrive from Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois as part of the 27th annual pre-Passover parade at Daley Plaza on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker bows his head in prayer during a memorial service for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) gets emotional as he discusses a resolution honoring Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who died earlier this month, during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An attendee looks at Yigal Ozeri’s hyperrealist painting at EXPO Chicago, Friday, April 12, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Christopher Amon, special agent in charge of the ATF in Chicago, speaks inside the city's new Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

John Cook, who received medical debt forgiveness, speaks at a press conference on Monday, April 15, 2024 about the forgiveness of medical debt to Illinoisians alongside Gov. J. B. Pritzker and advocates to uplift medical debt relief legislation. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Esteban Batallán, principal trumpet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, stands with his 1955 Vincent Bach "Mount Vernon" C Trumpet before rehearsing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Winter Daydreams (or Winter Dreams) Op. 13 with the rest of the CSO orchestra in the Loop, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of people attend a rally for Dexter Reed ahead of a Chicago Police Board meeting at CPD Headquarters, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

