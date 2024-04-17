The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
City Hall Chicago Metro/State

Retired firefighter meets 911 call-taker who helped save his life: 'God was resting on your shoulders'

Chicago fire communications operator Amanda Garr and retired Chicago firefighter George Ma’Ayteh met for the first time Wednesday morning, months after Garr instructed 911 caller Paula Anast how to save Ma’Ayteh’s life through CPR.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Retired firefighter meets 911 call-taker who helped save his life: 'God was resting on your shoulders'
George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago fire department lieutenant with Engine 109, hugs fire communications operator Amanda Garr

George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago fire department lieutenant with Engine 109, hugs fire communications operator Amanda Garr during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Wednesday. Garr was the 911 operator who taught Paula Anast, Ma’Ayteh’s friend, how to do chest compressions on the phone when Ma’Ayteh suffered a cardiac event.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Amanda Garr often doesn’t know the outcome of the 911 calls she takes from frantic Chicagoans, but on Wednesday morning she met George Ma’Ayteh — a retired firefighter whose life she helped save.

Last fall, Garr, a city fire communications operator, accepted a call for an adult male who was unconscious and “wasn’t breathing normally.”

Garr quickly notified a dispatcher to send an ambulance before calmly instructing the caller how to perform CPR on Ma’Ayteh.

“God’s got a plan for you,” Garr told Ma’Ayteh on Wednesday, shortly after they met for the first time.

Ma’Ayteh worked as a Chicago firefighter for 30 years and saw firsthand the difference CPR makes when trying to save a life.

“I can’t tell you how many resuscitations [where] the outcome is never well,” Ma’Ayteh told reporters. “God was working through their hands.”

Fire communications operator Amanda Garr and George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant, shake hands during a news conference on Wednesday.

Fire communications operator Amanda Garr and George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant, shake hands during a news conference on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Garr, 29, credits her training and love for the job with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, when speaking about how she helped save Ma’Ayteh’s life.

“I just love helping people,” she told reporters at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications. “I know that when people call 911, they’re not calling because they’re having a good day. My hope is to be able to be there and help make that a little bit easier.”

On Oct. 21, 2023, when Garr took the call, she walked Paula Anast, a lifelong friend of Ma’Ayteh, through CPR.

“I truly wouldn’t have had any idea what to do,” Anast said. “This is what she does as a job, and her confidence calmed me.”

Garr credited Anast’s ability to follow instructions, highlighting how they worked together to help save Ma’Ayteh’s life.

“Giving those instructions over the phone, it’s second nature to me at this point. It’s really nice though to have people that actually listen and can do a really great job and work with me with this team effort.”

LIFESAVER-041824_10.jpg

George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago fire department lieutenant with Engine 109 stands with his friend Paula Anast who helped save his life during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on the Near West Side, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Fire Communications Operator 1 Amanda Garr was the 911 operator who taught Anast how to do chest compressions on the phone when Ma’Ayteh suffered a cardiac arrest in October 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In a sense, Garr was born to the job. Her family has served Chicagoans for four generations. Her great grandfather, grandfather, father and uncles all worked with the fire department as firefighters, paramedics or through the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Coincidentally, Ma’Ayteh served under Garr’s father, 14th Battalion Chief Barry Garr — who attended Wednesday’s event.

“Pride, that’s what I feel, both for her job and what she’s done for the community,” the battalion chief said about his daughter’s efforts. “This is just one of many accolades I see in her future.”

Amanda Garr will receive a commendation from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications at an awards ceremony Thursday for “her outstanding lifesaving CPR efforts and a job well done.”

George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant with Engine 109, shakes hands with Chief Barry Garr of the 14th Battalion, during a news conference Wednesday.

George Ma’Ayteh, a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant with Engine 109, shakes hands with Chief Barry Garr of the 14th Battalion, during a news conference Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Her father stressed the importance of intervention during medical emergencies and the difference it can make.

“People don’t have to be afraid to get involved and assist others now,” Battalion Chief Barry Garr said. "[Ma’Ayteh] was said to possibly have had brain damage due to the fact the blood was not circulating, but because of [Garr’s and Anast’s] actions, the blood was able to circulate ... and he stands before us with no diminishing capacities whatsoever.”

Doctors told Ma’Ayteh he suffered cardiac arrest and he had a pacemaker implanted afterwards. He’s in rehabilitation months after his health scare, but says he’s “doing good.”

“God was resting on your shoulders,” he told Amanda Garr. “Someone told me Heaven was closed.”

Paula Anast, (from left) retired firefighter George Ma’Ayteh, fire communications operator Amanda Garr and her father Battalion Chief Barry Garr attend a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Wednesday.

Paula Anast, (from left) retired firefighter George Ma’Ayteh, fire communications operator Amanda Garr and her father Battalion Chief Barry Garr attend a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Politics
Council punts on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue
Petition drive launched to give Chicago voters power to recall mayor
Supreme Court ruling in GI Bill case could force VA to give more than 1 million vets greater college benefits
In Chicago, Ukrainian prime minister seeks urgent military aid from Congress, Illinois investment
Supreme Court puzzles over corruption definition in bribery law at center of Madigan trial: 'Is it a sin?'
Antisemitic acts in Illinois and nation at worst levels ever, Anti-Defamation League says
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Policía de Chicago, socios comunitarios abren un centro de ayuda de emergencia en Back of the Yards tras tiroteo masivo
El centro abrirá este miércoles de 3 p.m. a 7 p.m. en la Richard J. Daley Academy, ubicada en el 5024 S. Wolcott Ave.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Texans Chiefs Football
Bears
Bears hire Chiefs' executive Ted Crews to run public relations ahead of QB Caleb Williams' likely arrival
In their search to find someone who can steer the team through the tremendous amount of attention it’ll be getting, they chose an executive who worked with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
QB decision is Bears GM Ryan Poles' moment of truth
After a teardown and promising first steps of the rebuild, Poles’ future still hinges on getting the quarterback right. It’s a daunting task, but with the No. 1 pick and recently acquired playmakers, Poles has opportunities to develop a franchise QB that his predecessors didn’t have.
By Mark Potash
 
Joey Anderson
Blackhawks
Blackhawks' Joey Anderson quietly enjoyed career breakthrough by not obsessing about it
Anderson became a full-time NHL player for the first time on the 2023-24 Hawks, and he did so by not focusing so singularly on that exact objective.
By Ben Pope
 
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter
NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter gets lifetime ban from NBA
A league investigation found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.
By Associated Press
 