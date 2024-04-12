The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Art Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Amid a sea of paintings and sculptures, Tim Youd makes ‘noisy art’ at EXPO Chicago

Sitting at a typewriter, the Los Angeles-based performance artist is working on a project to re-type 100 published novels — each one on a single page.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Amid a sea of paintings and sculptures, Tim Youd makes ‘noisy art’ at EXPO Chicago
Performance and visual artist Tim Youd

For his latest work, performance and visual artist Tim Youd re-types Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451" at EXPO Chicago on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hunched over a typewriter, brows knitted, Tim Youd has the look of a man urgently trying to finish his work without being interrupted.

Peer over his shoulder — as a number of people did Friday at EXPO Chicago at Navy Pier — and you could reasonably assume his was the work of a madman: The paper rolled into the typewriter was so ink-caked, so key-battered, that it was completely illegible.

But neither assumption would be correct.

Youd is a Los Angeles-based artist. In a sea of static artwork, he was one of just a handful of performance artists at the expo, which wraps up a four-day run on Sunday. The event showcases nearly 170 galleries from across Chicago, the U.S. and the globe.

Performance and visual artist Tim Youd speaks to attendees in between re-typing Ray Bradbury’s "Fahrenheit 451" at EXPO Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Performance and visual artist Tim Youd speaks to attendees in between re-typing Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451" at EXPO Chicago on Friday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

When visitors, drawn by the clacking, stopped by, Youd was delighted to lift his fingers from the keys to talk about his multi-year art project. He’s retyping — word for word — 100 novels, each book on a single page, which explains why they are impossible to read.

Paper debris — the bits the typewriter spits out — lies on Youd's desk, like a scattering of inky ash.

To date, he's re-typed 80 novels, he said. When he's finished — last week he was working on Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451" — he typically frames the finished "work."

He's worked on books that are 800-plus pages, he said.

"Those are two-month jobs each," he said, adding, "I'm not riveting sheet metal, but it's still hard work."

He sells his work, with each "framed performance" costing $10,000.

Scraps of debris paper, strewn about his booth at EXPO Chicago at Navy Pier, are all that remain from the re-typed novels by Tim Youd.

Scraps of debris paper, strewn about his booth at EXPO Chicago at Navy Pier, are all that remain from the re-typed novels by Tim Youd.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Youd types on the kind of typewriter the original author used and he'll bang away at the keys for five to six hours a day, he said. His locations are often outdoors — in a place central to the novel or perhaps in the hometown of the author. He has a collection of about 100 typewriters in his Los Angeles studio.

He does this work, he said, to gain a deeper understanding of a favorite author's work. He got the idea from the journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson, who, to learn his craft, typed out F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" and Ernest Hemingway's "A Farewell to Arms."

"At the bottom of it, the reward for me is the reading," Youd said. "When you read or when you're doing something very creative and you’re locked in …, you kind of separate from your body a little bit. You almost feel like out of your corner of your eye you’re looking at yourself.”

It's almost a religious experience, he said.

Performance and visual artist Tim Youd speaks to attendees in between re-typing Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 at EXPO Chicago, Friday, April 12, 2024. Youd re-types novels at different locations and displays them at exhibitions.

At EXPO Chicago, performance and visual artist Tim Youd is in the midst of his latest work, which features retyping novels in their entirety on a single piece of paper, which ultimately renders the pages illegible.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

But why mash the whole book onto a single page?

That's a little trickier to explain. It comes from an artist's desire to create something physical from the abstract concepts found in a novel, he says.

"That's what a visual artist wants— an object, something they can put their hands on and they can build," he said.

Others have not always seen it that way.

He's had people call him stupid. He's been mooned, had women flash their breasts, he said.

"At 2 in the morning on Hollywood Boulevard when the clubs are letting out, that's when you're going to get the real action," he said.

A passerby once urinated in front of him, he said.

"But I’ve also had very engaging, mutually satisfying conversations—and those are more the norm," he said.

He calls his performance "understated."

"I'm not out front, singing and tap dancing," he said.

Antonio Santín’s oil painting of a carpet is displayed at EXPO Chicago.

Antonio Santín’s oil painting of a carpet is displayed at EXPO Chicago. The event runs through Sunday at Navy Pier.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

On Friday, several people passed by, stared at Youd and then wandered over to less-noisy art.

“Is this part of the exhibit?” one seemingly befuddled visitor muttered.

A few feet away, Chicago gallery owner Lawrence Converso mused, "This might drive me crazy."

But Converso didn't want to complain about the noise.

“There’s nothing I could say without coming across as a jerk," he said.

Michael Davidson, 62, visiting from Milwaukee, described the typing sound as “beautiful.”

“That part of being illegible [means] it’s not about the story, it’s thinking about a narrative in a different way. It’s thinking about the layers of the narrative in a different way without thinking about the narrative itself," he said.

Attendees view Seba Calfuqueo’s work at EXPO Chicago, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Attendees view Seba Calfuqueo’s work at EXPO Chicago on Friday afternoon. The expo, one of the largest in the world, runs through Sunday at Navy Pier.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning filmmaker and wife of Francis Ford Coppola, dies at 87
No dice for No Labels? How Chris Christie almost made third party presidential run — but didn’t
New name for Starved Rock State Park? State officials ‘willing to open discussions’
For 50 years, ‘Good Times’ has given America an unvarnished look at a Chicago family’s struggles
‘Good Times’ animated revamp a far — and unsettling — cry from the landmark original series
New film explores former Chicagoan Chesa Boudin’s upbringing with incarcerated parents
The Latest
"The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Entertainment and Culture
Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning filmmaker and wife of Francis Ford Coppola, dies at 87
The couple had been married for 61 years at the time of her passing.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs Padres Baseball
Cubs
Cubs have fewest stolen bases in majors, but what does that mean so early in season?
Entering a three-game series Friday against the Mariners, the Cubs had only stolen two bases.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Immigration
Feds send $19.3 million for Chicago, state of Illinois to use to cover soaring migrant costs
“This announcement will help equip the City of Chicago and our state in receiving asylum seekers in a safe and orderly fashion. It’s important to remember the gravity of this situation,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on Friday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan,Nikola Vucevic
Sports Saturday
With play-in game approaching, Bulls have to balance rest and rhythm
Locked into the No. 9 spot and set for a home play-in game against the Hawks, Billy Donovan used Friday’s game against the Wizards to rest his core three.
By Joe Cowley
 
us-economy-transport-market
Downstate Illinois
Family of Lyft driver killed in 2022 shooting awarded $44 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Kristian Philpotts, 29, was driving for Lyft in Urbana and accepted a ride request on Jan. 12, 2022. During the ride, Philpotts was shot by the passenger, Tyjohn Williams of Champaign.
By Cindy Hernandez
 