Thursday, April 18, 2024
Dexter Reed Shooting News Chicago

Protesters demand firing of top cop and officers who fatally shot Dexter Reed

At a rally at police headquarters, community members called for greater transparency into the investigation, a halt to the use of tactical units and an end to pretextual traffic stops.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
POLICEBOARD-041924-30.jpgActivist Miracle Boyd gives public comment during a Chicago Police Board meeting at CPD Headquarters, Thursday, April 18, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Miracle Boyd, with the group Good Kids Mad City, offers public comment during a Chicago Police Board meeting at CPD headquarters on Thursday. She questioned the safety of traffic stops and called for the disbanding of tactical units like the one that stopped Dexter Reed.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Protesters showed up Thursday night at a Chicago Police Board meeting demanding the firing and prosecution of officers who fired 96 shots at Dexter Reed during a traffic stop last month.

Dozens packed a conference room at CPD Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., in Douglas, while dozens more waited behind barricades outside, clamoring to be let in. Hundreds had gathered for a rally in support of Reed outside headquarters earlier in the evening.

Grace Patino, with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said during public comment that Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling — who was at the meeting — should be dismissed.

“Dexter Reed should be here today,” Patino said. “The officers involved in the execution of Dexter Reed must be immediately fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

“We need an immediate end to pretextual traffic stops, and Larry Snelling should be fired,” she added to loud applause.

Miracle Boyd, an activist with Good Kids Mad City, said Reed was “racially profiled,” and his death was detrimental to Black communities.

“We demand the tactical units be banned, and Mayor Johnson, Supt. Snelling and COPA fire the officers,” she said. “We no longer need police to perform traffic stops because it’s not safe.”

Snelling didn’t address the Reed shooting or the calls for his firing and instead told the crowd at the meeting that he understood many of the issues they are fighting for because of his upbringing. He said the department is working on bettering its relationship with the community.

“This department is training, we’re working, and we’re working towards developing a greater relationship with our community members, and we will continue to do that,” Snelling said. “I don’t deter anybody from stepping up for anything that you believe in. Please step up for any and everything that you believe in.”

POLICEBOARD-041924-18.jpg

COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten has questioned whether the officers who stopped Dexter Reed last month lied about the cause for the traffic stop. The police superintendent has criticized Kersten for releasing preliminary information about the investigation.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Snelling and Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, during the meeting sparred over transparency in the Reed case. Snelling had criticized Kersten for making public comments on the preliminary information in the investigation before interviewing officers.

Kersten read a statement defending the sharing of preliminary information with the public as a crucial step in restoring trust between the public and the city’s institutions.

“Given our city’s history and the lack of trust in our institutions and processes that resolve these issues, it is crucial to provide information to the public when we can,” Kersten said. “The recitation of preliminary facts that I delivered to the public last week was objective, fair and struck the delicate balance between informing the public and maintaining the integrity of the ongoing investigations.”

She added that the criticism “demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of COPA’s role and process and smacks of hypocrisy,”

POLICEBOARD-041924-5.jpg

Before Thursday’s police board meeting, community members rallied outside police headquarters, calling for the dismissal of the officers who shot and killed Dexter Reed, as well as the dismissal of police Supt. Larry Snelling.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In response, Snelling said making statements to the public before getting all the facts can be misleading, and that’s why the department has not commented on Reed’s shooting. He also appeared to take a jab at Kersten’s appearance on ESPN personality Stephen A Smith’s podcast last week.

“You will not find me on the Stephen A. Smith show,” he said. Kersten didn’t respond to Snelling’s comments and said she stood by her statement.

Reed’s fatal encounter with police began when he was stopped in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street in Humboldt Park on March 21 for a seat belt violation, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. As Reed resisted orders to roll down his windows and open the door, he shot a tactical officer in the hand, COPA said.

Four other officers returned fire, shooting 96 times in just 41 seconds, COPA said, on the release of video footage of the shooting last week. The images sparked protests, which became confrontational outside the 11th District Police headquarters.

During the rally before the meeting, Melina Lesus, who teaches at Westinghouse College Prep, where Reed was a standout basketball player, said teachers trusted him and were shocked to hear of his death.

“I was talking to one of my colleagues who did teach him as a freshman, and she said ‘Melina, how could this happen? He was the most respectful kid,’” Lesus said.

