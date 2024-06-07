The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Blues artist Toronzo Cannon of Alligator Records poses for a portrait at 1441 W. Devon Ave. in Edgewater on the North Side, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Blues artist Toronzo Cannon stands with his guitar outside Alligator Records on the North Side, Monday, June 3, 2024. The former CTA bus driver is celebrating the release of his new album, “Shut Up & Play.”

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of June

A Pride flag was raised in Daley Plaza to kick off Pride Month, hundreds marched to demand justice for missing and murdered Black women and girls during the seventh annual “We Walk for Her” march, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed his sixth budget for the state of Illinois.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Geoff Marshall prepares to eat one of his fried cicadas, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Geoff Marshall prepares to eat a fried cicada, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Geoff Marshall drops cicadas into a cajun-seasoned beer batter before frying them, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Geoff Marshall drops cicadas into a cajun-seasoned beer batter before frying them, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Workers in construction hats gather hug outside the University of Chicago Medicine’s emergency department in Hyde Park, after two construction workers reportedly fell from a hospital construction site in the 5700 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Workers in construction hats gather and hug outside the University of Chicago Medicine’s emergency department in Hyde Park, after two construction workers fell from a hospital construction site in the 5700 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MUSICBOX-060424-16.JPG

Ryan Oestreich, General manager of the Music Box Theater, sits for photo in the auditorium of the theater at 3733 N Southport Ave. on the north side, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mariah Lucious, center, and hundreds of other activists wear white T-shirts that read "We Walk With Her" during the seventh annual march on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Mariah Lucious (center), 18, who said she has experienced the repercussions of being a Black woman and feels like she has to watch her back all the time, stands with other activists and community members on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the seventh annual “We Walk for Her” march, which aims to bring attention to missing Black women and girls, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

WAREVIGIL-060124-27.jpg

Raven Adams, mother of Reign Ware, begins to sob as balloons in honor of her daughter float into the sky during a vigil on the Near West Side on Friday. Dozens gathered in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, where Reign was shot and killed as she sat in a car with her dad early Sunday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Pride flag is raised in Daley Plaza in the Loop after a press conference to kick off Pride Month, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Pride flag is raised in Daley Plaza in the Loop after a press conference to kick off Pride Month, Monday, June 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MEXICOWOMEN-06XX24-04.JPG

Erika Espinosa, co-founder of Colores Mexicanos Chicago, stands for a photo at her store at 605 N. Michigan Ave. on the north side, Monday, June 3, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

BURKE-060624-11.JPG

Former Ald. Ed Burke walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after hearing as he seeks a retrial, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Headshot of Stephanie Rubio as she smiles slightly while clutching a rosary wrapped in her hands held next to her face.

Stephanie Rubio, a volunteer and parishioner at the Mother of the Americas Catholic Church who said she was “inspired” by the news of Carlo Acutis possibly becoming the first “millennial saint,” clutches her rosary while sitting for a portrait outside the South Side church, Friday, May 31, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MILLENNIALSAINT-060124-11.jpg

A relic and picture of Carlo Acutis, a soon to be canonized saint, hangs on a wall in a secondary chapel at St. Hedwig Church in Bucktown, Friday, May 31, 2024. The relic has a lock of Acutis’ hair.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Zach Ackerman, dressed as the Cheshire Cat, dances for the camera on the first day of Beyond Wonderland at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Zach Ackerman, dressed as the Cheshire Cat, dances for the camera on the first day of Beyond Wonderland at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

BEACHTAKEOVER-060724-4.jpg

Hundreds of young people hang out and have fun at Oak Street Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

BEACHTAKEOVER-060724-16.jpg

Dozens of Chicago Police officers monitor hundreds of young people hang out and have fun at Oak Street Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

PRITZKERBUDGET-060624_14.jpg

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs his sixth Illinois budget during a news conference at the Office of the Governor’s press room in the West Loop, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

