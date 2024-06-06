One dead, 1 badly hurt after fall from scaffolding at U of C Medical Center: officials

One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition after they plunged from scaffolding at a South Side hospital construction site on a blustery Thursday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened in the 5700 block of South Drexel Avenue at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition, said Langford, who was on the scene where the scaffolding was still “swinging around in the wind.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

