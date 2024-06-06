The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Hyde Park News Crime

One dead, 1 badly hurt after fall from scaffolding at U of C Medical Center: officials

The two fell while working at a construction site at a Hyde Park hospital Thursday.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
CFD-01.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition after they plunged from scaffolding at a South Side hospital construction site on a blustery Thursday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

It happened in the 5700 block of South Drexel Avenue at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford.

One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition, said Langford, who was on the scene where the scaffolding was still “swinging around in the wind.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

