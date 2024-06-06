One dead, 1 badly hurt after fall from scaffolding at U of C Medical Center: officials
The two fell while working at a construction site at a Hyde Park hospital Thursday.
One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition after they plunged from scaffolding at a South Side hospital construction site on a blustery Thursday in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
It happened in the 5700 block of South Drexel Avenue at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford.
One worker has died and another was listed in critical condition, said Langford, who was on the scene where the scaffolding was still “swinging around in the wind.”
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Scaling back treatment for 3 kinds of cancer can make life easier without hurting results, studies find
Homicide investigation opens as autopsies reveal gunshots killed two brothers found near Highland Park fire
The Latest
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
According to the National World War II Museum, less than 1% of American World War II veterans are still alive today. In 10 years, fewer than 1,000 may remain.
Boyfriend of eight years has been cutting back on time spent together.
Scaling back treatment for 3 kinds of cancer can make life easier without hurting results, studies find
The findings reported in Chicago at the world’s largest cancer conference are part of a long-term toward looking at whether doing less — less surgery, less chemotherapy or less radiation — can help people live longer and feel better.