Things to do in Chicago June 6-12: The Mix
Toronzo Cannon celebrates a new album, Shemekia Copeland kicks off the Blues Festival at the Ramova Theatre, “The Kite Runner” opens at the CIBC Theatre, and the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade steps off in the week ahead.
Music
- The Chicago Blues Festival kicks off with a free show (online RSVP is sold out) featuring Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks at 6 p.m. June 6 at Ramova Theatre (3520 S. Halsted). The music moves to Millennium Park (Michigan and Randolph) June 7-9 with dozens of blues artists including Buddy Guy, Cash Box Kings, Southern Avenue, Vanessa Collier, Corey Harris, Nora Jean Wallace and many more. Plus tributes to Jimmy Rogers, Dinah Washington and Otis Spann. Admission is free. Visit chicagobluesfestival.us.
- Grant Park Music Festival returns for its 90th anniversary season. Opening night features the Grant Park Orchestra with cellist Alban Gerhardt performing Dvořák’s Cello Concerto; Carlos Kalmar conducts. The season includes classical masterpieces as well as programs featuring the music of John Williams, Common, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. From June 12-Aug. 17 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, enter at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free; member passes that include reserved seats and other benefits also available. For more information, visit gpmf.org.
- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite once again to perform tunes from their acclaimed, T Bone Burnett-produced albums, “Raising Sand” and “Raise the Roof.” Their odd-couple collaboration is a cosmic collision of blues, country, folk rock and soul music. JD McPherson opens at 7 p.m. June 12 at Ravinia, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $67-$195. Visit ravinia.org.
- Toronzo Cannon celebrates the release of his new album, “Shut Up & Play,” which finds the former CTA bus driver “delivering timeless stories of common experiences from the heartbreak of lost love to the humor of daily life to the pain of feeling invisible in today’s society.” At 8 p.m. June 6 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston ($16-$22, evanstonspace.com), and at 7 p.m. June 14 at Blues on the Fox in River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora ($15-$25, paramountaurora.com/riveredge).
- As one of the founders of the late ‘90s women-led Lilith Fair, Sarah McLachlan helped bring known and unknown female artists to the forefront. For the past two decades, she’s stepped back from the music industry to raise her two daughters. But she never stopped writing, so expect new material and plenty of favorites from her songbook as she embarks on her first tour in years. Singer-songwriter Feist opens at 7:30 p.m. June 11. Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $55+. Visit livenation.com.
- Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett’s music ranges from high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms and trap beats. At 7:30 p.m. June 6 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $35.50+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- The breezy, global sounds of the trio Khruangbin are perfect for a summer evening. The songs on new album “A La Sala” ignore pop expectations and continue the bandmates’ quest for a sound all their own. At 6:30 p.m. June 7-9 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $125. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- Chris Brown comes to town to celebrate his recent album “11:11” with a two-night stand that also features Ayra Starr and Maeta. At 7:30 p.m. June 7-8 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $95+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Roisin Murphy, a pioneering force in electronic pop, pushes boundaries and captivates audiences with her unique artistic vision. At 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $40-$79. Visit jamusa.com.
Theater
- Set in Afghanistan, where two childhood friends are about to be separated, “The Kite Runner” is Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s novel that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Ramzi Khalaf stars and renowned tabla artist Salar Nader reprises his role from the Broadway production; Giles Croft directs. From June 11-23 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $35-$119. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “The Devil Is in the Detours” is The Second City’s 112th mainstage revue. The cast features Andy Bolduc, Jordan Stafford, Laurel Krabacher, Adonis Holmes, Hannah Ingle and Adisa Williams. Rob Wilson directs. Ongoing at The Second City, 230 W. North. Tickets: $39+. Visit secondcity.com.
- “The Salon” is Michelle Reneé Bester’s play about a neighborhood beauty salon that may have to close unless the staff can come together and save it. Bester directs. From June 8-July 28 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $56.50-$66.50. Visit blackensembletheater.org.
- Porchlight Music Theatre presents “Broadway in Your Backyard” (June 6-Aug. 6), a summerlong series featuring a rotating company of musical theater artists performing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. Frankie Leo Bennett directs. The free performances are for all ages and take place in parks across the city. For a complete list of dates and locations, visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.
- TriCoastal Entertainment Group presents “Queen of the Blues,” a new musical by Sanetta Gipson and Joe Plummer that captures the heart of the African American experience through the lives of four blues queens: Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Koko Taylor and Etta James. Plummer directs. From June 7-30 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $75-$95. Visit fineartsbuilding,com/studebaker/.
- Subtext Studio Theatre presents “Qualia,” Ashleigh Ann Gardner’s love story set in a post-apocalyptic world that explores AI, relationships and the imperfection of human existence. Omar Fernandez directs. From June 8-29 at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison, Oak Park. Tickets: $27, $32. Visit subtextstudiotc.org.
- A Theater in the Dark presents a live reading of its new sci-fi audio play “Bio-Dad.” It’s the story of a character known as “The Kid,” who sets off on a quest after stumbling across a radio show made by their late biological father. At 6 p.m. June 9 at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro, 3905 N. Lincoln. Admission is Free. The play is available for streaming beginning June 10, $14.99. Visit atheaterinthedark.com.
- BrightSide Theatre stages “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera. Jeffrey Cass directs. From June 7-23 at Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 Chicago, Naperville. Tickets: $32-$37. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.
- In the drama “Attempts on Her Life,” Martin Crimp takes an uncompromising look at our insatiable cultural consumption. Aileen Wen McGroddy directs. From June 6-July 14 at TUTA Theatre, 4670 N. Manor. Tickets: $20-$60. Visit tutatheatre.org.
- “Antigonick,” Anne Carson’s take on Sophocles’ classic “Antigone,” focuses on the universal language of grief, the righteousness of the individual vs. a political machine and the acceptance of one’s true purpose. From June 7-15 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland. Tickets: $15. Visit trapdoortheatre.com.
Museums
- “Main Street: The Lost Dream of Route 66” is an exhibition of photographs by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Edward Keating (1956-2021) that are the result of an 11-year journey along the fabled highway. Compiled into a book of the same title, the 84 images bring attention to the lives and myths scattered along Route 66 and serve as a metaphor for the deterioration of middle-class America. From June 8-July 31 at Chicago Center for Photojournalism, 1226 W. Wilson. Admission is free. Visit chicagocenterforphotojournalism.com.
- “Captured Earth” presents works by artists who use elements from nature to explore place, ecology and the material and mystical qualities of the land. Among the artists are Tarrah Krajnak, Alan Cohen, Jeremy Bolen, Barbara Crane, Penelope Umbrico and Odette England. To Aug. 18 at Museum of Contemporary Photography, 600 S. Michigan. Admission is free. Visit mocp.org.
- “Note to Neurons” is a new multimedia experience that uses interactive technologies to show the power of music in our lives and its ability to connect us to one another. Ongoing at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Included with museum admission: $25.95, $14.95 (children 3-11). Visit msichicago.org.
Movies
- Music Box Theatre (3733 N. Southport), in partnership with the Japanese Arts Foundation, presents “Godzilla vs. Music Box” (June 7-13), a weeklong series celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic reptilian creature that first appeared in Ishiro Honda’s 1954 film “Godzilla.” The series features 24 films — seven in 35mm — from every era of the Godzilla franchise, special guests, unique preshows, a 24-hour marathon and much more. Tickets: $12-$35, series pass $100. For a complete schedule, visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- Early morning film fans can start their day with “Rise and Shine,” a series with screenings at 9 a.m.: Tsai Ming-Iiang’s “Abiding Nowhere” (June 10), Celine Sciamma’s “Petite Maman” (June 11), Jean Renoir’s “The River” (June 12), William Greaves’ “Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One” (June 20) and Yasujiro Ozu’s “Good Morning” (June 21). At Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Festival Fun
- Andersonville Midsommarfest celebrates Swedish culture and history with activities including a maypole dance, food and more. More than 50 music and entertainment acts perform on five stages; headliners include NNAMDI, Finom, Cecy Santana and Sixteen Candles. From 5-10 p.m. June 7, noon-10 p.m. June 8-9 on Clark from Foster to Gregory. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit andersonville.org/events.
- Get your fill of art this weekend at two longtime events. The Old Town Art Fair features more than 200 artists, a garden walk, music, a food court and children’s activities. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 8 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 9 around the Old Town Triangle Center, 1763 N. North Park. Admission: $12, children free. Visit oldtownartfair.org. The Wells Street Art Festival features more than 175 artists, entertainment, food from local restaurants and a children’s play area. From 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 8 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 9 on Wells from North to Division. Admission: $12 donation. Visit wellsstreetartfest.us.
- Puerto Rican Fest includes music and dance performances, carnival rides, children’s activities, food vendors, art installations and more. From 4-10 p.m. June 6-7 and noon-10 p.m. June 8-9 in Humboldt Park, 2800 W. Division. Admission: $10, $15, free on June 6. Also the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. June 8 on Division from Western to Sacramento. Visit puertoricanfest.com.
- Urban Queer Art Show & Market showcases the diverse talents within the queer community and features performances along with exhibits of visual arts. From June 6-9 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Admission: $17. Visit pridearts.org.
- Highwood Mural Festival features 12 art installations throughout Highwood created by internationally renowned muralists. In addition to the new public art, the festival includes a carnival, art projects in the streets, live music and food. From 5-10 p.m. June 6-7, 1-10 p.m. June 8 and 1-9 p.m. June 9 in downtown Highwood. Admission is free; prices vary for carnival rides. Visit celebratehighwood.org.
Bonnie Koloc, a Chicago folk music icon, is back for an exhibition of her art at Tony Fitzpatrick's gallery
