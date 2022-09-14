Pritzker signs disaster declaration to aid people bused to Illinois from Texas

Gov. J. B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed a disaster proclamation, allowing the state to speed up procurement of resources for migrants coming into Illinois from Texas.

At a morning news conference, Pritzker also said he is calling in the Illinois National Guard to help prepare infrastructure and services to handle the incoming people being bused to Illinois by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“This is not a time to demonize human beings,” Pritzker said. “This is a time to live up to our values. And in Illinois, we will follow the moral compass that makes this one of the greatest states in the nation.”

He was joined at the news conference by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as well as Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president.

Lightfoot said the federal government “must step up” to help migrants coming to Chicago: “We need federal support, resources, communication and collaboration and it has to come in short order.”

Pritzker had a message for Abbott:

“Now is the time to stop trying to sow the seeds of chaos, to put aside politics and focus on human rights. Communicate with us. Have your state agencies call us back.”

Texas officials have sent busloads of immigrants to Chicago as part of Abbott’s plan to send people arriving at the southern border into Democrat-led cities such as New York and Washington D.C.

Some of those people arriving, include some families, have been housed at two Salvation Army shelters in Humboldt Park. Others have been placed at a hotel in Burr Ridge, in DuPage County.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.