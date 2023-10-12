The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Politics Ukraine News

Duckworth touts Illinois clean energy advancements in trip to Romania, U.K., tries to reassure allies about Ukraine funding

The Illinois senator is in Europe on a multi-leg trade trip promoting the state’s clean energy advancements. But Duckworth is also reassuring foreign allies that aid to Ukraine remains a top priority for Democrats — no matter what drama ensues among House Republicans.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Duckworth touts Illinois clean energy advancements in trip to Romania, U.K., tries to reassure allies about Ukraine funding
Sen. Tammy Duckworth talks to reporters with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Robert Menendez during a news conference following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is in Europe on a multi-leg trade trip promoting Illinois’ clean energy advancements, while also reassuring foreign allies that aid to Ukraine remains a top priority for Democrats.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

On a multi-leg trip to Europe to promote Illinois’ clean energy advancements, Sen. Tammy Duckworth is also reassuring foreign allies that aid to Ukraine remains a top priority for Democrats — no matter what drama ensues among House Republicans. 

Currently in the United Kingdom, the Illinois senator began her trip on Sunday with a stop in Romania, a NATO ally bordering Ukraine.

“Part of what I’m going to be bringing forward is also a messaging at the federal level from the White House and from the Senate to say, ‘Hey, we continue to support and stand with the people of Ukraine, and know that whatever is happening in the House, that is not going to affect what the Senate does,” Duckworth told the Sun-Times before leaving for the trip. “And the Senate is looking to pass funding for Ukraine and it’s very bipartisan.”

Duckworth said the goal is to draft a standalone bill to help continue funding for Ukraine’s war effort — with border security also attached to any legislation. 

In Bucharest, the senator met with Illinois Army National Guard members and other American service members who are advising and assisting members of the Romanian military. She also met with Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and representatives from the Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica, a state-owned nuclear energy company. There, she discussed small nuclear reactors that are in development in Romania in conjunction with the University of Illinois — as well as the development of modular nuclear reactors.

Small modular nuclear reactors have about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors and produce a large amount of low-carbon electricity, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The fact that we’ve got Argonne National Laboratory and Fermilab — and in particular Argonne has been part of this development of this new technology — a key component of it is using spent nuclear fuel. That way you’re reducing the amount of nuclear fuel that is stranded in your state,” Duckworth said.

“So it’s really a win-win when we can provide a stable base load through nuclear, we can provide cheaper fuel energy,” Duckworth added. “And we would potentially be reusing the spent nuclear fuel that’s already in Illinois.”

That attracts major corporations that want to be carbon neutral, she said. 

Duckworth on Wednesday arrived in London for the first of several days in the United Kingdom, where she participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. nuclear energy companies, including Constellation, GE Hitachi, Bechtel, NuScale, Terrapower, X energy, Holtec, Jacobs and Westinghouse. She also planned to meet with the U.K.’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, as well as the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office.

“This whole trip is really learning more about both nuclear and wind and then coming in and talking about how in Illinois because of our strong clean energy sector — and our grid is rated number two in the country by GridWise alliance — that we can provide that green energy package to any manufacturer that wants to invest in Illinois,” Duckworth said. “And it’s a major selling point [when] talking with these international corporations.” 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in July led a U.K. trade mission to advance the state’s economic development goals, including in clean energy and technology. Duckworth, who sits on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation, said the trip would help further those goals — and show that the country would get support on both the federal and state level should they choose to do business with Illinois. She called that coordination “a strong selling point.” 

In August, Duckworth traveled to Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines to increase ties and reinforce support between Southeast Asia and the U.S. And in February, she took her first trip abroad as a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, leading a congressional delegation to Japan and Indonesia.

“One of the things I’ve learned on these trips, whether it was in Japan or Korea, coming in and supporting what the state is trying to do really helps these potential partners turn the corner because they realize it’s not just states fighting for them. It’s that you’ve got the federal part behind it,” Duckworth said. “And that’s what’s kind of unique. Because a lot of my colleagues go on these CODELs [Congressional member delegation] and it’s not coordinated with their states at all. And we’re one of the few states where we’re actively doing that.”

Next Up In Politics
Businessman James T. Weiss gets 5 1/2 years in prison for bribing 2 state lawmakers, lying to the FBI
City Council sets special meeting for Friday on Israel solidarity resolution
Mayor Johnson proposes Chicago Department of Environment
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first city budget offers down payment on campaign promises
Venezuelan migrant shot while holding her son outside South Side police station
Evanston neighbors ‘devastated’ as mother, daughter feared captured by Hamas
The Latest
Demonstrators gather after marching at the Louisiana Capitol to protest the shooting of Alton Sterling on July 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.&nbsp;
Columnists
Lawsuit against Black Lives Matter leader endangers free speech rights
The U.S. Supreme Court should take the case of a Black Lives Matter leader in Louisiana who is being sued by a police officer who was injured in protests led by BLM.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his 2024 budget address to the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Editorials
Mayor Johnson’s ‘people’s budget’ promises a lot — but can it deliver?
There are things to potentially like in the mayor’s first budget. But there is an all-important issue on which the upcoming City Council budget hearings must shed considerable light: Does it all add up?
By CST Editorial Board
 
A rendering of the proposed new Ryan Field in Evanston. The $800 million project has met with opposition from community members.
Business
Evanston commission rejects Northwestern plan for Ryan Field concerts
The Land Use Commission approved a planned development authorizing a new $800 million Ryan Field, but the panel rejects a request for concerts, similar events.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
String of robberies reported within minutes near UIC
No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, and no one was injured, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 