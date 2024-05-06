Keep Illinois waterways closed to boats, kayaks and public use that would bring noise, pollution

On May 3, the Sun-Times printed the opinion piece “Why does Illinois’ Department of Natural Resources claim the public has no right to 98% of waterways?” And every argument Maggie Bruns, executive director of the Illinois-based clean water and river advocacy nonprofit Prairie Rivers Network, makes to support her view can be turned around and used against the public using these waterways.

In her opening statement, she writes that the 120,000 miles of rivers and streams along with their adjacent banks and floodplains “supply essential habitat and migration corridors for wild animals and plants.” Later, she writes that they are home to not just fish and frogs, but to otters, beaver, foxes, mink, eagles, osprey, kingfishers, turtles, salamanders and mudpuppies. Now, just imagine if we opened those waterways to boating, kayaking, fishing, swimming and tubing. All fine activities, but noise, pollution, chemical spills, bacteria and trash would all hitchhike along, placing the habitat for the previously mentioned flora and fauna in danger.

Opening these pristine waterways to boaters, kayakers, swimmers and tubers would come at a cost to taxpayers. Floodplains would be cemented over for parking lots and roads. Riverbanks would be ripped up to install the necessary piers and docks. Lights, porta-potties, benches and picnic tables would be needed.

Another argument she has is that it would boost the economy. Honestly, do you think the folks who live in Wisconsin or Michigan will flock to Illinois to enjoy a boat ride?

Then there’s this: “Riverfront homes are also more valuable when owners can push a canoe or bass boat into the river…" McMansions would be built where there once existed untouched wetlands.

However, the Illinois Rivers, Lakes, and Streams Act does require the DNR to provide enjoyment of Illinois waterways for all while protecting them. The DNR’s position is that any new bill providing a change would interfere with private property rights and violate the Constitution. That sounds like a solid argument for maintaining the status quo, not against it.

The Sun-Times should now take a stand supporting the beavers, fox, mink, et al. who call Illinois home. Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota will do just fine for the boaters, kayakers, tubers and fly fishers.

Jim Paskiewicz, Algonquin

Open the waterways

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources appears to be accommodating neighbors by banning use of many waterways. I would relax the ban on use, provided no motorboats or motorized water toys were allowed.

Muriel Balla, Hyde Park

United, American get their way

Under the plan for O’Hare expansion that was “cleared for takeoff” on Friday (“Mayor Lands the Plan,” May 4), United and American get the new terminal they have long wanted but “push back” the building of the satellite concourses that would have provided more competition for these two airlines that dominate O’Hare.

Hmm… it must have taken some shrewd negotiating on the part of the Johnson Administration to get them to agree to this deal.

Mark M. Quinn, Naperville

