WASHINGTON — Organizers of the Democratic convention in Chicago next August are launching their volunteer recruitment drive on Monday, with Republicans planning their July convention in Milwaukee already reaching out for volunteers and interns.

Both conventions will need thousands of volunteers — from airport greeters and drivers to party and event staff, and local folks stationed in the hotels housing delegates providing advice and guidance to the visitors on sightseeing, restaurants and how to get around town.

The proximity of Milwaukee to Chicago provides Chicago-area residents with two volunteer choices this summer.

How to volunteer for the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-24.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee will run a virtual volunteer information session on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

Registration for the briefing is required. Sign up here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jc1upx1lTRG9p3Vg92GItg#/registration.

Potential volunteers should also register on the host committee website: https://chicago2024.com/volunteer/

Questions about potential volunteer assignments can be emailed here: volunteers@chicago2024.com.

How to volunteer for the RNC

The Republican convention runs from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

The Republicans, going first, are further along in their planning.

The Milwaukee Host Committee and the Republican National Committee’s Committee on Arrangements are aiming to fill about 8,000 volunteer shifts.

There are jobs like hotel and airport greeters, downtown guides, registration volunteers, venue ushers, and more. The volunteers will be able to sign up for various locations and shifts, convention organizers said.

According to the host committee, volunteers outside of Milwaukee may be provided with housing and transportation.

Potential volunteers start the process by registering here: www.mke2024host.org

The GOP convention organizers are also looking for “young Republicans” who want to be interns. Housing will be provided.

“For our internship program, we are looking for college students or recent graduates to join the team as interns for a month and a half before the convention,” convention organizers said, with juniors and seniors having priority.

Apply for internships here: gopconvention2024.com

Organizers said they are “looking for eager young Republicans with all skill sets, as internships are available for various departments such as communications, hotels and venues, transportation, delegate experience, special events, and media operations, to name a few.’’

