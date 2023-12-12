The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Elections News Chicago

Want to volunteer for the Democratic, Republican conventions? Here’s how to apply

Democrats meet in Chicago in August. Republicans gather in Milwaukee in July, with both events offering thousands of volunteer opportunities.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Want to volunteer for the Democratic, Republican conventions? Here’s how to apply
Branding for the Democratic National Convention is displayed at the United Center on April 11, 2023 in Chicago.

Branding for the Democratic National Convention is displayed at Chicago’s United Center. Chicago will host for the convention in August.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Organizers of the Democratic convention in Chicago next August are launching their volunteer recruitment drive on Monday, with Republicans planning their July convention in Milwaukee already reaching out for volunteers and interns.

Both conventions will need thousands of volunteers — from airport greeters and drivers to party and event staff, and local folks stationed in the hotels housing delegates providing advice and guidance to the visitors on sightseeing, restaurants and how to get around town.

The proximity of Milwaukee to Chicago provides Chicago-area residents with two volunteer choices this summer.

How to volunteer for the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-24.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee will run a virtual volunteer information session on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.

Registration for the briefing is required. Sign up here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Jc1upx1lTRG9p3Vg92GItg#/registration.

Potential volunteers should also register on the host committee website: https://chicago2024.com/volunteer/

Questions about potential volunteer assignments can be emailed here: volunteers@chicago2024.com.

How to volunteer for the RNC

The Republican convention runs from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

The Republicans, going first, are further along in their planning.

The Milwaukee Host Committee and the Republican National Committee’s Committee on Arrangements are aiming to fill about 8,000 volunteer shifts.

There are jobs like hotel and airport greeters, downtown guides, registration volunteers, venue ushers, and more.  The volunteers will be able to sign up for various locations and shifts, convention organizers said.

According to the host committee, volunteers outside of Milwaukee may be provided with housing and transportation.

Potential volunteers start the process by registering here: www.mke2024host.org

The GOP convention organizers are also looking for “young Republicans” who want to be interns. Housing will be provided.

“For our internship program, we are looking for college students or recent graduates to join the team as interns for a month and a half before the convention,” convention organizers said, with juniors and seniors having priority.

Apply for internships here: gopconvention2024.com

Organizers said they are “looking for eager young Republicans with all skill sets, as internships are available for various departments such as communications, hotels and venues, transportation, delegate experience, special events, and media operations, to name a few.’’

Next Up In Elections
Chicago police Sgt. John Poulos, whose fatal shootings of 2 men led to about $2 million in City Hall payouts, now running for judge
Liz Cheney warns in new book, interview that the nation faces danger if Trump returns to White House
Retired judge enters Democratic battle for state’s attorney; Davis picks up handful of congressional challengers
A more tony Preckwinkle? Pappas adds a little wow to wardrobe of County Board president for the holidays
Five years ago, butcher paper signaled FBI raid on offices of ‘untouchable’ Ed Burke — changing Chicago history
Congressional Dems see potential challengers as 2024 election gets under way
The Latest
Angelica Hale (Trisha), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Betty Boop) in “Boop! The Musical” at the CIBC Theater.
Theater
16-year-old ‘Boop!’ actress talks overcoming illness, forging her own path in music
“America’s Got Talent” runner-up Angelica Hale co-stars in “Boop! The Musical,” now in its pre-Broadway run at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre.
By Erica Thompson
 
A man receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a health care worker.
Columnists
There’s more work to do to close the racial gap in COVID-19, flu vaccination
The Urban League and other groups worked hard during the pandemic to raise vaccination rates among Black Americans. The gap is smaller, but Blacks are still less likely than whites to receive COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.
By Marc H. Morial
 
Tight headshot photo of rapper FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly.
FBG Duck
Another call for mistrial in FBG Duck murder trial — this one sparked by YouTuber’s removal from courtroom
A motion filed Tuesday claims Aleta “Mickey Truth” Williams was pulled out of court last week after she falsely claimed that another YouTuber had been paid to testify in the case.
By Tom Schuba
 
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people, last Thursday.
Transportation
CTA will reduce train speeds on Yellow Line in response to crash, federal investigators say
The National Transportation Safety Board is focusing on CTA rail signals, railcar brakes and track conditions as it tries to determine why the train couldn’t avoid hitting the snowplow near the Howard Street station.
By Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
 
Andrew Castro, a former gym teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School, is accused of grooming at least three of his students. He remains in custody at Cook County Jail.
News
Former CPS teacher continued to sexually abuse students after suspension, suit alleges
Attorneys for two families say they were not notified that elementary teacher Andrew Castro had been removed from teaching in May 2021 over abuse allegations and that he continued abusing three boys outside school.
By David Struett
 