The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Politics News Metro/State

Lightfoot attends hearing for man accused of threatening her, saying it shows need for ‘the protection to which I am entitled’

Lightfoot was trailed by reporters as she entered the Criminal Courthouse to attend a status hearing for William Kohler, 42, who is accused of posting a threat last fall on the mayor’s official web page.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Lightfoot attends hearing for man accused of threatening her, saying it shows need for ‘the protection to which I am entitled’
Mayor Lori Lighfoot, who pledged that the city will complete a citywide assessment of environmental and health impacts on neighborhoods that already have poor air quality and other pollution and that the findings from the research will be used to craft reforms.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at on Oct. 3, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Months after her bodyguard detail was reduced, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a brief hearing Thursday for a man accused of threatening to shoot her, saying it shows why she needs “the protection to which I am entitled.”

Lightfoot was trailed by reporters as she entered the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to attend a status hearing for William Kohles, 42, accused of posting a threat last fall on the mayor’s official web page.

“I have a bullet with your name on it,” the message read, according to prosecutors. “If you don’t reduce the crime in our city ... I guarantee it will go straight through your mother------- head.” 

Kohles lives in Grand Rapids, Mich. and was arrested there after police tracked down his IP address. He was charged with threatening a public official and released on $30,000 bail.

Lightfoot did not speak to reporters afterward, but later released a statement saying “what we must never accept are threats of death or bodily harm. On behalf of my family and myself, I have to take these threats seriously and ensure I have the protection to which I am entitled, given the seriousness of the current threat environment.”

In May, the Sun-Times reported Mayor Brandon Johnson had dramatically reduced the bodyguard detail assigned to Lightfoot’s Logan Square home. A police spokesperson refused to reveal specifics, fearing it could invite more threats to a former mayor.

The level of security maintained by former mayors is almost always an issue during any transition of power.

In 2011, then newly elected Mayor Rahm Emanuel cut in half — from six active-duty Chicago police officers to three — the bodyguard detail of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Eight years later, Lightfoot decided to continue taxpayer-funded bodyguards for Daley and Emanuel after conducting a “security threat assessment” for both. But she stripped the detail and car from Emanuel’s wife, Amy, without notice to the former mayor.

Contributing: Fran Spielman

Next Up In Politics
Feds say they’ll answer Ed Burke’s question about Danny Solis testimony by Aug. 31
Infant girl dies after found unresponsive in Woodlawn daycare crib
Americans deserve the full truth about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack
Backstory: Rep. Jayapal’s slam on Israel came as she tried to take heat off Rep. Schakowsky at Netroots Nation conference in Chicago
London calling? Pritzker gives UK trip update — hints Illinois in ‘final throes’ of electric vehicle deals
$50,000 reward offered for information on suspects who robbed mail carrier in River Grove
The Latest
A block of homes in Pullman.
Columnists
When I lived in Pullman, I quickly fell in love with it
Several times a week I walked the neighborhood early in the morning. These meditative walks cleared my head and I never tired of marveling at the living history of the area.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of Thursday’s win over the Mets.
White Sox
Flashback to birth of a rebuild: White Sox, Michael Kopech, defeat Mets and Jose Quintana
Michael Kopech allowed one run on two hits over 5 2⁄3 innings against the Mets Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_105517451.jpg
Sports Media
Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst
The former Bears center, who hasn’t appeared on a Chicago outlet since being fired at CHGO Sports for grabbing the neck of a colleague, will co-host the station’s Bears pregame and postgame shows.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Model Kokie Childers in an advertisement for Lululemon.
Columnists
Plenty of room in the tent
Unconventional models not only expand the realm of “normal.” They’re good advertising.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Beyoncé accepts the best dance/electronic music album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the Grammy Awards in February. The fashion icon recently shared some photos of her Renaissance wardrobe on Instagram.
Music
Beyoncé: Renaissance tour fashion an inspiration for concertgoers’ style
Whether you are thrift shopping or making your own outfit, here are Beyoncé looks to inspire you for the Renaissance World Tour.
By Ismael Perez
 