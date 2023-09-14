The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Politics News

Garcia, Quigley, Ramirez to visit New York, meet with Mayor Adams to discuss migrant crisis

Chicago Democratic Reps. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Delia Ramirez and Mike Quigley hit New York Friday with other House members to tour facilities helping new arrivals

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Garcia, Quigley, Ramirez to visit New York, meet with Mayor Adams to discuss migrant crisis
Dozens of recently arrived migrants to New York City camp outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center.

Dozens of recently arrived migrants to New York City camp outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – With the migrant housing crisis growing, Chicago Democratic Reps. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Delia Ramirez and Mike Quigley will visit New York City on Friday with other House members looking for solutions.

The trip is being organized by two New York House Democrats, Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 13 House members involved in the meeting come from Illinois, New York and California — states grappling with new arrivals flooding the Democratic cities of Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, many bused or flown from Texas under orders from Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

As of Thursday, the members will visit several facilities housing and supporting the new arrivals, with many seeking asylum in the U.S.

Their stops include:

· A meeting with New York Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials. Adams has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration. He said the flood of migrants in a city not prepared to handle them will “destroy” New York.

· A tour of the Roosevelt Hotel, in Manhattan near Grand Central Terminal, in the news because hundreds of homeless migrants earlier this year were sleeping outside of the hotel.

· A visit to a Red Cross asylum seeker application center.

· Meetings with non-profits.

· A visit to the migrant shelter at JFK Airport.

Garcia said in an interview the New York trip is a chance to “get a first hand account of (the New York) situation and how they are addressing the arrival of migrants.”

Compared to the combative Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been far more muted in his pleas for extra federal help from the Biden White House.

Some Democrats like Garcia are concerned that Adams is playing into the hands of anti-migrant Republicans.

Garcia said that, when the House members meet with Adams, they want to “convey to him our perspective on this” and how Chicago and Mayor Johnson “have been especially welcoming to migrants, and, you know, to keep the conversation realistic and not play into Gov. Abbott’s hands. So the short of it is, both cities need resources.”

Ramirez said she is interested in building partnerships with other cities, such as Los Angeles and New York, “so we can maximize resources to provide shelter and support.”

As for Adams, Ramirez said “instead of pointing fingers and creating fear-mongering, we should be figuring out how to get more money into places like New York and Chicago.”

With need to provide shelter, health care and food increasing, Quigley said he wants to learn how New York and Chicago can “work together, including efforts to lobby the administration to get more assistance to our cities.”

Next Up In Politics
Ohio Republican senator will block confirmation vote for next U.S. attorney in Chicago
City Council OKs spending another $34.5 million on burgeoning migrant crisis
In El Chapo fallout, one of Chicago ‘cartel wives’ should get stiffer sentence than accomplices, feds say
Updated COVID-19 vaccine expected to be available next week in Chicago
Northwest suburban woman charged with urging on rioters at U.S. Capitol
False perception that ‘Biden’s too old’ is getting old
The Latest
A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S. including the Las Vegas resort and casino, a company official reported on Monday.
Casinos and Gambling
Las Vegas casinos suffer major cyberattack; Horseshoe Casino in Hammond affected
Caesars Entertainment has joined MGM Resorts International in reporting that it was hit by a cyberattack this week.
By Ken Ritter | Associated Press
 
Severe weather and climate disasters across the nation have led to a drop in the blood supply. The Red Cross has declared a shortage.
Health
Two major Chicago-area hospitals are unaffected so far in national blood shortage
Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center officials say the shortage hasn’t touched them or affected surgical schedules. But both call on Chicagoans to donate blood and platelets.
By USA TODAY and Mohammad Samra
 
José Hernández (Michael Peña) readies for his International Space Station mission in “A Million Miles Away.”
Movies and TV
Michael Peña charms, inspires as unlikely astronaut in ‘A Million Miles Away’
Prime Video biopic tells story of José Hernández, who grew up as a migrant farmworker and ended up on the International Space Station.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Teachers motivate students as they practice making the letter A at Premier Childcare Center at 540 N Lake Shore Drive, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Education
Illinois child care centers face crisis with loss of federal dollars: ‘They’re setting us up for failure’
Without the federal funds that saved the child care sector during the pandemic, the industry risks collapse, policy experts say.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
At least 26 people were hospitalized Thursday after a tent collapsed in Bedford Park, police said.
Suburban Chicago
At least 26 hospitalized after tent collapses in Bedford Park
Five people were listed in serious condition.
By Sun-Times staff
 