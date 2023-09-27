Sen. Dick Durbin, number two Senate leader, calls on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the number two Senate leader, on Wednesday called for Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign.

With Durbin posting a short statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, all the top Senate leaders with the exception of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are pushing Menendez to quit.

“Leaders in New Jersey, including the Governor and my Senate colleague Cory Booker, have made it clear that Sen. Menendez can no longer serve. He should step down,” Durbin said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Tuesday said Menendez should give up his seat.

Durbin’s call came as Menendez and his wife, Nadine, made a court appearance at Manhattan Federal court on their bribery charges. They are accused of taking gold bars, a Mercedes, $480,000 in cash and more in the indictment unsealed last Friday.

On CNN Sunday Durbin, asked about Menendez, declined a chance to ask him to quit. By Wednesday, however, the junior senator from New Jersey, Sen. Cory Booker, said Menendez should resign, opening the floodgates.

According to tallies by news outlets, at least 26 Senate Democrats now want Menendez to step down. Democrats control the Senate with 48 Senate Democrats and three independents who vote with the Democrats.