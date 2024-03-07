The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Politics News Chicago

Chicago-area voters offer mixed reactions to Biden’s State of the Union speech

President Biden made his case for a second term and responded to criticism about whether he’s fit for the job. One Chicago-area voter thought he looked strong, while another thought he was the ‘lesser of two evils.’

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Chicago-area voters offer mixed reactions to Biden’s State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden State of the Union 2014

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Andrew Harnik/AP

President Joe Biden painted an optimistic future for the country and made his case for a second term during his State of the Union address on Thursday, and some Chicago-area voters who spoke with the Sun-Times thought the speech set him up for re-election in the fall.

Biden was not afraid to take Republicans to task and often relished opportunities to take aim at them, something that impressed Jacob Drews, 19, an Oak Park resident and political science student at Columbia University in New York.

“I think he looks very strong,” Drews said. “Everyone’s always talking about his age, he’s unfit for office or he can’t give a speech, but there’s been very few gaffes.”

“Overall, I think it’s a very good performance, and it’s putting to rest a lot of the things about his age. He clearly has the mental capacity to do this job,” Drews said.

Maria Bandriwsky, a Wicker Park resident who is on the board of the American Ukrainian Youth Association, applauded Biden for beginning his speech by calling for additional aid to Ukraine as its war with Russia has passed two years. She called it a “very strong message about Ukraine.”

“We don’t want to have our soldiers to go out and put their lives at risk,” Bandriwsky said. “We want this war to be over as soon as possible, and it can be over if Ukraine receives this additional funding and if it receives the necessary weapons to stop the war.”

Bandriwsky added that Biden has “proved over and over again that he is capable” of remaining in office, “and that he can do what he says he will.”

Drews also thought Biden’s mentioning of the Jan. 6 insurrection was important “for voters to not forget that.”

“I know that was four years ago, and I know people say we’ve got to move on, but I think it’s very important to keep that in the conversation, and I’m glad he mentioned it,” said Drews, who said he planned to vote for Biden in the general election.

Erin Julseth, 56, of Geneva, said she also plans to vote for Biden but said it’s a choice of “the lesser of two evils.”

She thought Thursday’s speech did not necessarily help or hurt Biden’s case for re-election, but said he appeared to be “too old to be running for president.”

“I think we’re kind of just standing in the same position. There’s nothing about his speech as far as issues that I disagree with, but I think in his delivery that he’s just too old to be the next president,” Julseth said.

Biden promised to restore Roe v. Wade, which was reversed by the Supreme Court in 2022, ending the constitutional right to an abortion that has stood since 1973.

Marla, a Glenview resident who asked to only be identified by her first name, hailed Biden’s promise.

“I hope and pray that they can pass a bill to allow IVF to be across the land a law, so individual states can’t turn it down,” Marla said.

She added that Biden appeared to be forceful in his speech.

“He’s saying what I want to hear him say. I thought one of the comments he made, which was great, is, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win.’ I thought that was fabulous.”

Next Up In Politics
Biden’s reset on the Israel — Hamas war in State of the Union speech
Obama gets first look at massive video exhibit slated for Obama Presidential Center: ‘That was fun’
Helping the unhoused ‘a matter of life and death,’ Johnson says during Bring Chicago Home push
Brandon Johnson turns to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s staff for communications help
Why aren’t more families in need getting food aid from WIC nutrition program?
Here are the guests of Illinois members of Congress for Biden’s State of the Union address
The Latest
Alexander Canario #4 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with water by Christopher Morel #5 after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Don’t forget Alexander Canario in Cubs Opening Day roster conversation
The rookie outfielder is among the players competing for a bench spot.
By Maddie Lee
 
20240205_CBijalba_African-Lion_24.jpg
News
African lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo recovering after successful spinal surgery
Lomelok underwent surgery at MedVet on Tuesday to address a herniated disc in his spine. The operation was successful and he is currently recovering at Pepper Family Wildlife Center.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
aldiinstacart.jpg
Money
Aldi plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. as part of five-year plan
The discount grocer said it will spend more than $9 billion on its national expansion.
By Amy Yee
 
Aurora Christian's Marshawn Cocroft (3) drives to the basket against West Central in the IHSA Class 1A state semfinals on Thursday.
High School Sports
Marshawn Cocroft’s big game isn’t enough as Aurora Christian loses in Class 1A semis
Cocroft finished with 36 points, six rebounds and three assists. He was shot 4 for 9 from three-point range and singlehandedly kept the Eagles in the game.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FILES-US-HEALTH-VACCINES-MEASLES
News
Chicago reports first measles case since 2019, seeking others possibly exposed
The health department is working on finding those who may have been exposed to the person with measles. Measles is a highly transmissible respiratory disease that can be prevented through the MMR vaccine, health officials say.
By Phyllis Cha
 