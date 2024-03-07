Biden’s reset on the Israel- Hamas war in State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON — With the recent Michigan primary vote foreshadowing a potential problem in winning re-election, President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to take more leadership on delivering desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza while sending a strong message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden on Thursday ordered the U.S. military to build a temporary pier off the Gaza coast to expedite more food shipments getting in as the Israel-Hamas war drags on.

“I know the last five months have been gut-wrenching for so many people, for the Israeli people, the Palestinian people, and so many here in America,” Biden said.

Biden issued some of his strongest public words yet to Netanyahu’s government, saying directly that saving civilian lives in Gaza must be a “priority” and that Israel can be secure only with the two-state solution that Netanyahu does not embrace.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas. Hamas could end this conflict by releasing the hostages, laying down arms and surrendering those responsible for October 7th,” Biden said. “But Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards under hospitals, daycare centers and all the like. But Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” he said to applause.

Embracing use of the word cease-fire, which he has avoided until recently, Biden said, “I’ve been working nonstop to establish an immediate cease-fire that would last for six weeks” in order to get all the hostages home and “ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis, and build toward something more enduring.”

Not waiting for the Israelis, Biden said, “Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters. No U.S. boots will be on the ground. The temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.

“But Israel must do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire. ... To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.”

“And to look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time.”

The Democratic coalition is fracturing over the war, which started when Hamas launched terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, with hostages taken still in captivity in Gaza. Biden will need all the members of the different Democratic factions to turn out in November, including the progressive far left whose ranks include pro-Palestinian activists.

Relatives of American hostages still in Gaza were in the House chamber for the Biden speech, invited by both Republican and Democratic members.

Biden’s speech showed how clearly he is displeased with Netanyahu’s relentless bombing of Gaza, leaving massive civilian deaths, destruction and displacement in its wake.

Though Israel receives substantial military assistance from the U.S. Biden has been unable to substantially influence how it is conducting this war.

The term "cease-fire," which Biden and administration officials have avoided using, is now being said. Getting caught up in the legalistic definition and differences between a cease-fire and a pause was a mistake.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris, using some of the strongest language to date — until Biden’s Thursday speech — said, “Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table.”

Cracks in the Democratic coalition have emerged over the war.

Michigan is a key swing state, and the path to a second term for Biden and Harris is very tough without it.

Michigan has a substantial Arab-American and Muslim population, and a campaign to cast “uncommitted” votes in the Democratic primary sent a strong message to the Biden team: In the Feb. 27 primary more than 100,000 voters, or 13%, cast “uncommitted” ballots.

Biden’s speech set the stage for the reset he needs on the Israel-Hamas war.