Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot

A Summit man who allegedly fired two shots into the air outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has been arrested by the FBI.

John Banuelos, 39, is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; willfully and knowingly carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds; and discharging a firearm on Capitol grounds — all felonies.

Federal authorities say Banuelos made his way to the front of a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol. He allegedly pointed at officers, kicked a metal barricade at least two times, and then was seen making “finger gun” gestures with a gloved hand, as if he was firing at police.

Banuelos later joined other rioters and used his body to push against officers in an attempt to breach a police line, according to the feds. At one point, he allegedly raised his jacket to reveal a gun in his waistband.

Finally, Banuelos was allegedly caught on video scaling the southwest inaugural stage scaffolding. The feds say he waved the crowd toward him before he pulled out what appeared to be a gun from his waistband, raised it over his head and fired two shots into the air.

The feds say he then returned the gun to his waistband and climbed down the scaffolding.

NBC News reported in February 2022 that Banuelos was also accused in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in a Utah park in July 2021. Banuelos claimed self-defense, and prosecutors said they were “unable to proceed” with a case against him.

Still, Banuelos admitted even then that he’d been involved in the Capitol attack, the network reported.

“I was in the D.C. riots. You can look me up, OK?” Banuelos allegedly said. “I’m the one in the video with the gun right here.”

Banuelos is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents — and the second this week — to be charged as part of the massive criminal investigation that resulted from the Capitol riot.

Lance Michael Ligocki of Oakwood was arrested Thursday and accused of swinging a “Trump” flag at police officers during the riot.

