The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Politics News Crime

Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot

John Banuelos is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents — and the second this week — to be charged as part of the massive criminal investigation that resulted from the Capitol riot.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot
In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington.

In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington.

AP

A Summit man who allegedly fired two shots into the air outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has been arrested by the FBI.

John Banuelos, 39, is charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; willfully and knowingly carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds; and discharging a firearm on Capitol grounds — all felonies.

Related

Federal authorities say Banuelos made his way to the front of a crowd of rioters outside the Capitol. He allegedly pointed at officers, kicked a metal barricade at least two times, and then was seen making “finger gun” gestures with a gloved hand, as if he was firing at police.

Banuelos later joined other rioters and used his body to push against officers in an attempt to breach a police line, according to the feds. At one point, he allegedly raised his jacket to reveal a gun in his waistband.

Finally, Banuelos was allegedly caught on video scaling the southwest inaugural stage scaffolding. The feds say he waved the crowd toward him before he pulled out what appeared to be a gun from his waistband, raised it over his head and fired two shots into the air.

The feds say he then returned the gun to his waistband and climbed down the scaffolding.

NBC News reported in February 2022 that Banuelos was also accused in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in a Utah park in July 2021. Banuelos claimed self-defense, and prosecutors said they were “unable to proceed” with a case against him.

Still, Banuelos admitted even then that he’d been involved in the Capitol attack, the network reported.

“I was in the D.C. riots. You can look me up, OK?” Banuelos allegedly said. “I’m the one in the video with the gun right here.”

Banuelos is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents — and the second this week — to be charged as part of the massive criminal investigation that resulted from the Capitol riot.

Lance Michael Ligocki of Oakwood was arrested Thursday and accused of swinging a “Trump” flag at police officers during the riot.

Next Up In Politics
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
How Brandon Johnson’s inner circle compares to past mayors’
Chicago-area voters offer mixed reactions to Biden’s State of the Union speech
Biden’s reset on the Israel-Hamas war in State of the Union speech
Obama gets first look at massive video exhibit for Obama Presidential Center: ‘That was fun’
Helping the unhoused ‘a matter of life and death,’ Johnson says during Bring Chicago Home push
The Latest
POLARPLUNGE-030424-02.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 20 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro is seen in an image from video last August kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge.
Crime
Chicago cop shown kneeling on 14-year-old’s back in viral video faces dismissal
The process of firing Sgt. Michael Vitellaro for allegedly using excessive force and lying about what happened was already in motion when he was acquitted last June on criminal charges stemming from the 2022 incident.
By Tom Schuba
 
Religion
Muslim organizations emphasizing interfaith connection, community and healing during Ramadan
Ramadan is expected to begin Sunday night, March 10. Chicago organizations have planned interfaith gatherings during the month to foster community and cross-cultural understanding.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
This mural of a squirrel was created by Andersonville artist John Airo.
Murals and Mosaics
People are going nuts over this North Side mural
Andersonville artist John Airo discovered opinions run deep over squirrels while painting an image of one of them on a building.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Wind Creek Casino under construction
Casinos and Gambling
New casino coming to south suburbs confident it will hit jackpot despite a crowded market
The new Wind Creek Chicago Southland is opening just miles from a casino in Gary, and casino revenue is down in Illinois.
By Michael Puente | WBEZ
 