Thursday, March 7, 2024
Downstate man faces charges for swinging ‘Trump’ flag at police during U.S. Capitol riot

Lance Michael Ligocki is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

 
Federal prosecutors say photo from Facebook shows Lance Michael Ligocki, an Oakwood, Ill., man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Court

A downstate man accused of swinging a “Trump” flag at police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is the latest Illinois resident charged in connection with the attack.

Lance Michael Ligocki, 34, of Oakwood was arrested Thursday and is charged with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers — both felonies — along with other misdemeanor charges. The feds say he was given the moniker #FullFlagSuit online.

A photo allegedly from Ligocki’s Facebook account depicts him wearing an American-flag “Trump” hat while holding a bust of former President Donald Trump. And in one online message written Jan. 9, 2021, Ligocki allegedly said, “Trump is a lone Wolf, Pence is a snake and we the people are being silenced.”

Prosecutors say Ligocki can be seen on video footage from the riot approaching the Capitol’s lower west terrace. That’s where investigators say he swung a pole with the “Trump” flag at police three times while carrying a “Stop the Steal” sign.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol prompted a massive criminal investigation that led to criminal charges against more than 1,300 people across the country. Ligocki is now one of nearly 50 Illinois residents who are among them.

