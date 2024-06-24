Former President Barack Obama gives eulogy for mother-in-law Marian Robinson at South Side memorial service

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama on Monday delivered the eulogy for his mother-in-law, Marian Lois Shields Robinson, at a memorial service at the South Shore Cultural Center.

The service was a celebration of her life, according to the office of the former president and ex-first lady Michelle Obama.

Though the service was not on her schedule, First Lady Jill Biden flew to Chicago to attend. Mrs. Robinson moved into the White House at the beginning of Obama’s first term and was a familiar figure to then Vice President Joe Biden and his wife.

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, delivered a “joint welcome.”

The location was meaningful. Obama wed Michelle Robinson at the South Shore Cultural Center, located not far from where Mrs. Robinson and her husband Fraser raised their family in a small apartment at 7436 S. Euclid.



Mrs. Robinson died in Chicago on May 31. She was 86.

