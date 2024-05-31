The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Washington Politics

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson, dies

Michelle Obama: “I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without her.”

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson, dies
Marian Robinson and her daughter, Michelle Obama

Marian Robinson, left, with her daughter, Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s X (formerly Twitter) account

WASHINGTON – Marian Lois Shields Robinson, 86, who raised her daughter, Michelle Obama, in a small apartment on Chicago’s South Side and later went to live in the White House when Barack Obama became president, died Friday, her family announced.

The former first lady often credited her mother and her late father, Fraser, for instilling in her values and discipline while growing up at 7436 S. Euclid Ave. Her father died in 1991.

Mrs. Robinson moved back to Chicago after living in the White House.

On Mothers Day May 12, Michelle Obama wrote, “My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family. She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls.”

An exhibit in the Obama Presidential Center Museum, now under construction in Jackson Park, will be named in honor Marian Robinson.

In announcing the naming of the “Opening the White House” exhibit after her mother, Michelle Obama wrote, “Growing up with my mom always was an adventure.

“It entailed trips to the library as a toddler to learn the alphabet; the entire family piling into our car to go to the local drive-in — homemade chicken in hand. It included Mom inviting family over for New Year’s Eve, raising a toast as the clock struck midnight.

“But above all else, my mother gave me nonstop, unconditional love in so many ways. She fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was and who I could be by teaching me how to think for myself, how to use my own voice, and how to understand my own worth.

“I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without her.”

After Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Mrs. Robinson moved into the White House to help with childcare duties for then young daughters Sasha and Malia. During her time in Washington, she would leave the White House to go shopping or meet with friends, moving around the city unrecognized, a situation her famous daughter, who missed shopping at Target, envied.

It was a tough sell to convince Mrs. Robinson to move in.

“I flat out begged her,” the former first lady wrote in her book, “The Light We Carry,” about convincing her mother that she needed to leave the South Side. “I’d enlisted Craig (Mrs. Robinson’s son and Michelle Obama’s brother) to further twist her arm. My mother was the rock of our family. She steadied us all. Since the time our daughters were babies, she’d help us out around the edges of our regular childcare arrangements.”

Details on funeral arrangements had not been released as of early Friday evening.

Next Up In Washington
Illinois Republicans slam Trump conviction. ‘Stalin would be proud’
Ofrecen recompensas por la captura de los hijos de El Chapo y de un sicario del cártel de Sinaloa
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
How will the Biden campaign exploit the Trump hush money guilty verdict?
Sen. Dick Durbin can help reverse the decline of American press freedom
Pageantry at Chicago Democratic convention, but no nomination: Biden to get nod in virtual roll call
The Latest
A photo of the promotional poster for the Bears on HBO's "Hard Knocks"
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Hard Knock life
The Bears are going to Max out their television time.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ed O’Neill stars on "Clipped" as Donald Sterling, who irritates wife Shelley (Jacki Weaver, left) with ... Cleopatra Coleman as V Stiviano.
Sports Saturday
'Clipped' a fast-paced, well-acted retelling of Donald Sterling scandal
Fictionalized series worth seeing for spot-on performances by Laurence Fishburne as Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Ed O’Neill as the boorish team owner.
By Richard Roeper
 
NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON. FILE--Nicole Brown Simpson is shown in this Oct. 4, 1993, file photo at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of murder charges in the slashing deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman last year, was called to testify Friday, Nov. 22, 1996, in the wrongful-death civil suit against him. (AP Photo/Topeka Capital-Journal, David Eulitt) ORG XMIT: NY131
Movies and TV
Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters recall her life —with and without O.J. — in Lifetime documentary series
“She’s someone who just was very warm, very warm-hearted and quirky,” says Tanya Brown, of her late sister Nicole Brown Simpson.
By Associated Press
 
A person on a parade float throws out confetti during the 51st Annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 26, 2022.
LGBTQ+
Chicago Pride 2024 events calendar
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
By Matt Moore
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York.
Letters to the Editor
In a 'rigged' system, Donald Trump would have no legal options, but his money gives him plenty
Trump’s money has helped him delay the other more serious criminal cases against him.
By Letters to the Editor
 