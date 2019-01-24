Vote out aldermen who support ‘code of silence’ in City Council

Oh! The irony! The same City Hall politicians who decry a code of silence in the Chicago Police Department are falling all over themselves to condemn Ald. Danny Solis for wearing a wire during the FBI investigation of Ald. Ed Burke. Shouldn’t they be hailing Solis’ courage in rooting out corruption? Ald. Michelle Harris’ statement “Don’t take sides against the family” would be appropriate for a crime boss or drug lord, not an elected official.

Every alderman who took sides against Solis should be voted out of office.

Chuck Mackie, Lincoln Square

Back the push for redistricting

We should all back the Sun-Times editorial that calls upon Gov. J.B. Pritzker to push for an independent commission to redraw legislative maps and end the practice that allows politicians to choose their voters instead of the other way around. Illinois’ outrageously drawn 4th Congressional District is perhaps the best example of this indefensible practice.

If one of the intentions was to make sure a member of a particular ethnic group would get elected based on the background of a majority of residents in that area, voters throughout the country have already shown this practice can no longer be supported. A sample of elections over the past 20 years shows voters will back candidates with messages that resonate regardless of ethnicity.

Consider African-Americans Lauren Underwood, who just became congresswoman from Illinois’ 14th District, which is about 86 percent white; Mia Love, who served two terms in Utah’s 4th District, about 84 percent white; and J.C. Watts Jr., who was elected to four terms in Oklahoma’s 4th District, 90 percent white. It should also be noted that both Love and Watts were Republicans!

Drawing voting district boundaries aimed at securing electoral victory for a specific ethnic group is an insult to democracy.

J. L. Stern, Highland Park