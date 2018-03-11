Cook County Board 2nd District Democratic candidate: Darryl D. Smith

When Democrats running for Cook County Board of Commissioners in the 2nd District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 14, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Here’s what Darryl D. Smith said:

My name is Darryl Smith. I’m a 48-year resident of the 2nd District. I’ve been working with the community for over 20 years trying to empower the community to make it a better place to live. I’ve volunteered at park districts with football teams. I’ve secured over 850 jobs in construction to residents of the 2nd District.

I also sit on the board of directors for the Peace Community Center, which is People Educated Against Crime in Englewood. Where we have a lighting program — a CEDA program — and a well-fed program. We also have an after-school program for children and a tutorial program. My track record is impeccable. I’ve done a lot of work in the 2nd District and I just believe that being elected I can be that strong voice that the 2nd District needs.

My top priorities looking at the 2nd District and Cook County as a whole is to find some ways to balance the budget without it being on the back on tax-paying citizens. I would like to work with state officials to try to bring a couple of casinos into Cook County to help with the revenue and anything that is pertinent once I am in office, that my constituents deem pertinent, I would like to deal with that.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for the Cook County Board of Directors a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the county. Smith did not submit a completed questionnaire.

Darryl D. Smith

CHECK OUT THE CANDIDATES IN THE SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS PRIMARY VOTING GUIDE