Today marks the beginning of the nation’s first-ever strike by charter school educators as teachers for the Acero charter schools network begin picketing, canceling classes for thousands of students.
- In all, some 550 teachers and paraprofessionals aren’t showing up for classes, forcing Acero’s management to shutter its doors to the 7,500 students enrolled.
- CPS pulls plug on new South Loop H.S.; National Teachers Academy to remain open
- Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration marked the first time both Gov. Bruce Rauner and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker appeared at the same event since the contentious election nearly four weeks ago. They kept their distance.
- Preckwinkle’s petition pounce: Challenges Mendoza, four other women
- Mendoza gets $100K campaign donation from part owner of clout-heavy scrap yard
- Pritzker sets six-month deadline for minimum wage increase
- The 2018-2022 Cook County Board of Commissioners is comprised of six African-American and two Latinx commissioners. There are also five women on the 17-member board.
- Bill Daley to attend memorial for George Bush: ‘He will be missed’
Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 4 in Chicago.
CHICAGO
- 9 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle presides over a special meeting of the Cook County Board of Commissioners for the proposed organization of the 2018-2022 board committees, subcommittees and the resolution to fill the vacancy in the recorder of deeds. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., 5th floor boardroom.
- 11 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner celebrates Chanukah by lighting candles on a menorah with Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Aviv Ezra and members of Chicago’s Jewish community. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., atrium.
- Noon — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks at the Men of Color in Education Luncheon at Truman College. Truman College McKeon Lobby, 1145 West Wilson Ave.
- 1 p.m. — Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference today to discuss federal agents raiding Alderman Ed Burke’s offices. Union League Club of Chicago, Room 710, 65 W Jackson Blvd
ILLINOIS
- 2:30 p.m. – (ORLAND PARK) Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs holds one of five Chicago area talks about saving for college. Georgios Quality Inn & Suites, 8800 W. 159th St.
