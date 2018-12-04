Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Dec. 4

Susana Mendoza filed ballot petitions containing about 25,000 signatures on Monday. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Today marks the beginning of the nation’s first-ever strike by charter school educators as teachers for the Acero charter schools network begin picketing, canceling classes for thousands of students.

Here’s a look at political events scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 4 in Chicago.

CHICAGO

9 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle presides over a special meeting of the Cook County Board of Commissioners for the proposed organization of the 2018-2022 board committees, subcommittees and the resolution to fill the vacancy in the recorder of deeds. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., 5th floor boardroom.

11 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner celebrates Chanukah by lighting candles on a menorah with Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Aviv Ezra and members of Chicago's Jewish community. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St., atrium.

Noon — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will deliver remarks at the Men of Color in Education Luncheon at Truman College. Truman College McKeon Lobby, 1145 West Wilson Ave.

1 p.m. — Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference today to discuss federal agents raiding Alderman Ed Burke's offices. Union League Club of Chicago, Room 710, 65 W Jackson Blvd

ILLINOIS

2:30 p.m. – (ORLAND PARK) Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs holds one of five Chicago area talks about saving for college. Georgios Quality Inn & Suites, 8800 W. 159th St.

