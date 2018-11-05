Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 5

The Nov. 6 midterm election is tomorrow. Do some last-minute research on candidates with the Sun-Times voting guide.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:30 a.m. – Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez and Cook County Clerk David Orr hold a pre-election media briefing. 175 W. Washington St.

11:30 a.m. – Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon. Maggiano’s Banquets

1:30 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will visit the future site of 2FM headquarters to check in on construction progress. 2FM Englewood Facility, 6800 S. Wentworth Ave.

ILLINOIS

8:15 a.m. — Candidate for Congress Sean Casten attends a canvass launch until 9:15 a.m. 141 S. Northwest Hwy. Barrington.

8:30 AM –JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, AG nominee Kwame Raoul, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to speak at a GOTV rally in Moline. Quad Cities International Airport 2200 69th Avenue Moline, IL 61265

11 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner talks to voters. All-Rite Spring Company, 2200 Spring Ridge Drive. Spring Grove.

11:00 AM -JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, AG nominee Kwame Raoul, Congressional Candidate Brendan Kelly, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, and state Sen. candidate Chris Belt to speak at a GOTV rally in Belleville.

1:00 PM -JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, and AG nominee Kwame Raoul to speak at a GOTV rally in Marion.IUOE Local 318

3310 Water Tower Road. Marion, IL 62959

3310 Water Tower Road. Marion, IL 62959 3:15 PM -JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, AG nominee Kwame Raoul, state Sen. Andy Manar, and state Rep. Sue Scherer to speak at a GOTV rally in Springfield.Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, 1290 North Airport Drive, Springfield, IL 62707

5:30 PM -JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, AG nominee Kwame Raoul, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, state Sen. Dave Koehler, and state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth to speak at a GOTV rally in Peoria.Laborers Local 165, 4509 North Catalina Drive, Peoria, IL 61615

5:30 p.m. — Governor Rauner will join statewide Republican candidates at a Get Out The Vote Rally. Daniel L. Goodwin Hall of Business, Benedictine University, 5700 College Rd. Lisle

RELATED

Lynn Sweet is hosting a livestream this evening and on election night to talk about the latest news and trends in the Illinois races. You can watch her on our voting guide page at 6pm.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Sign up for the daybook by filling out this short form.