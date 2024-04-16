The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
'Mitzvah Mobiles' circle Daley Plaza for 27th annual pre-Passover parade

Passover, which begins April 22, commemorates the emancipation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
A caravan of eight “Mitzvah Mobiles” from the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois circled Daley Plaza Tuesday morning as religious music blared, kids smiled and horns honked to signal the 27th annual pre-Passover parade.

“It’s a special, special holiday for all of us,” Schnuer Yarmove told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We have the privileges to celebrate our religion without anyone telling us what and how to do it, and we take advantage of that and celebrate together, collaborate together and move forward with strength.”

Passover, which begins before sundown on April 22 and ends after nightfall on April 30, commemorates the emancipation of Jews from slavery in Egypt and the “passing over” of God’s forces of destruction, sparing the Israelites’ firstborn when killing the Egyptian firstborn on the very first Passover eve.

The message of the holiday is one of freedom and liberation, from both external power and internal struggles. Passover celebrations include a Seder, or ritual dinner, during the first two nights.

The Seder includes reading, drinking four cups of wine, telling stories, eating special foods like matzah and bitter herbs, singing and other Passover traditions.

Yarmove fondly remembers going to an island in the Caribbeans to help put together a Seder event for a couple hundred people as part of Passover.

“That was amazing to see so many people coming and celebrating together,” said Yarmove, 22.

As music continued to blare from the vans, over a dozen children danced with each other on the sidewalk of Daley Plaza and conversed with passersby as they looked to hand out special Passover Shmurah Matza to any Passover observers.

“We’re here to spread the holiday joy,” said Levi Moscowitz, junior rabbi and parade coordinator with Lubavitch Chabad.

Moscowitz stressed the importance of involving younger Jews in the celebrations.

“It’s especially beautiful with the children getting involved and they’re the future leaders,” Moscowitz said. “They’re singing, they’re dancing, everyone’s all excited now, that’s a very promising sign.”

The parade was held on the same day the Anti-Defamation League Midwest released data showing a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in Illinois from 2022 to 2023.

“We can’t be scared,” Moscowitz said. “We’re not running away, and we’re sharing that joy with whoever we meet out in the streets of Chicago.”

Boys and men from Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois dance in Daley Plaza as part of the 27th annual pre-Passover parade.

Boys and men from Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois dance in Daley Plaza on Tuesday as part of the 27th annual pre-Passover parade.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Where to attend Passover events

Various Chabad centers will be holding services, Seder and other events throughout Passover.

  • Bucktown Wicker Park Chabad Jewish Center and the Ravenswood Budlong Congregation, 1630 N. Milwaukee Ave. Services and schedule.
  • Chabad of East Lakeview, 615 W. Wellington Ave. Community Seder at 7:15 p.m. April 22. RSVP.
  • Chabad Jewish Center of Oak Park, 711 South Blvd. Shabbat services at 10 a.m. April 20 and April 27.
  • Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, Bais Menachem Chabad Center, 2833 W. Howard St. Bubby Miriam Communal Seder at 8 p.m. April 22.

To find more Passover events in the Chicago area, visit Chabad.org.

