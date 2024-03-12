The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Small Business Money News

Small biz advocacy group wins court challenge against the Corporate Transparency Act

The act requires businesses to report owners and beneficial owners to an agency called the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, in an effort to combat money laundering.

By  Mae Anderson | AP
   
SHARE Small biz advocacy group wins court challenge against the Corporate Transparency Act
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in front of a screen showing the website of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen receives a briefing during a visit to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in Vienna, Virgina.

Susan Walsh/AP

NEW YORK — The National Small Business Association has successfully challenged a law designed to combat money laundering but that small businesses contend is too burdensome.

A federal court in Alabama on March 1 ruled that the Corporate Transparency Act is unconstitutional.

The law requires businesses to report owners and beneficial owners to an agency called the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The aim was to cut down on shell corporations and money laundering.

Small business advocates say the reporting requirements are too onerous — and an example of congressional overreach. An estimated 32 million small businesses must register personal information with FinCEN, such as a photo ID and home address.

The Alabama case applies specifically to the 65,000-plus members of National Small Business Association, the nation's oldest advocacy group for small businesses, which is the plaintiff in the case. The Justice Department on Monday said it is appealing the ruling.

Deadlines to report the information have already been pushed back: to Jan. 1, 2025, from Jan. 1, 2024 for existing businesses, while businesses that were created after Jan. 1 have 90 days to comply.

“The CTA has from the very beginning been poor policy that unfairly targets America’s small businesses,” said Todd McCraken, president and CEO of the NSBA. “This ruling justifies the concerns of millions of American businesses about how the CTA is not only a bureaucratic overreach, but a constitutional infringement.”

Related

Next Up In Business
50 people hurt by a ‘strong movement’ on Boeing 787 flying from Australia to New Zealand
Billboards for memorials and birthdays are booming on the South Side: ‘It’s a status thing’
Women in Illinois make 80% of what men make, and advocates want to close the wage gap
CTA diversity program gives small businesses a break in the construction industry
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Aldi plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. as part of five-year plan
The Latest
Padres White Sox Baseball
White Sox
Funky lefty Tim Hill brings a new look, perspective to White Sox bullpen
Hill’s unorthodox delivery is actually natural as can be.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
fotw03-13-24catfishRS.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Some lakefront coho, some spring signs and the LaSalle Lake opener
Some lakefront coho, some spring signs and the reopening of LaSalle Lake are among the highlights in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Normal’s Noah Cleveland dunks against Homewood-Flossmoor in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.
High School Basketball
Looking back at the IHSA state finals weekend
The Chicago area provided some diverse champions as the suburbs, Catholic League and Public League won state titles.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023
LGBTQIA+
Chicago Pride Parade date, theme revealed
The 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at noon on June 30, when over 1 million people are expected to pack the parade route.
By David Struett
 
IMG_4731.jpg
Columnists
“Bésame, soy irlandés!”
It means “Kiss me, I’m Irish!” in Spanish, a reminder that Latin America has its own Irish heritage.
By Neil Steinberg
 