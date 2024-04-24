The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Small Business Money News

Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot facing class action over sudden layoffs at specialty grocers

The complaint, field Wednesday, said the companies violated the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to properly notify employees that they’d be laid off.

By  Abby Miller
 Updated  
SHARE Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot facing class action over sudden layoffs at specialty grocers
Outside of Foxtrot's Lake View location at 2801 N. Broadway Ave.

Foxtrot at 2801 N. Broadway Ave. in Lake View was one of several Foxtrot stores to close Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Dom’s Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot are facing a class action lawsuit, a day after shuttering its stores with little advance notice to customers and staff.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Illinois, said the companies violated the state and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to properly notify employees that they’d be laid off.

The Illinois WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give at least 60 days notice before any mass layoff or closure. The federal WARN Act applies to companies with 100 or more employees.

Former Foxtrot employee Jamil Moore, who is the plaintiff, learned that his last day of work was on Tuesday “when he was terminated in the middle of his shift around 11:30 am,” according to the lawsuit. Moore worked at the Foxtrot’s Old Town location, 1562 N. Wells St., and joined the company in 2021.

Related

Moore’s attorney Syed Hussain, of Chicago-based firm Haseeb Legal, said the court’s discovery process will shed light on how many employees fall under the class-action suit.

The complaint estimates 1,000 employees could be eligible to join the lawsuit, which would need to be certified by a court to move forward as a class action.

“It’s very, very fresh, but we did want to be amongst the first to get this on file,” Hussain said.

He said it could be over a year before the case heads to trial.

Outfox Hospitality, the company of Dom’s Kitchen and Foxtrot, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An abrupt closing

On Tuesday morning, Dom’s Kitchen and Foxtrot announced to customers and staff that they would be immediately closing all of their locations in Chicago and beyond.

Dom’s operated two locations in Chicago, 2730 N. Halsted St. and 1233 N. Wells St., and Foxtrot had 15 locations, with another 17 stores across Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

The Chicago-based specialty grocers announced plans to merge last year, joining under a new company called Outfox Hospitality. At the time, the firms said the merger would help elevate the customer experience and allow for crossover services, like offering Foxtrot specialties in Dom’s stores.

It’s unclear whether Outfox or either of its brands — which expected the merger to close by the end of 2023 — are facing bankruptcy.

Some of Dom’s Kitchen and Foxtrot employees said Tuesday that they learned of the store closures the day they were announced by the company.

Rebecca Haller, who worked at Foxtrot’s Wrigley Field store, said she was in the store when she received a company email about the closure, finding out she was off the grocer’s payroll as of noon. But she said she first heard the news from co-workers.

Next Up In Business
What a TikTok ban in the US could mean for you
Oberweis Dairy has two potential buyers following Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Popular boat-shaped lakefront restaurant Castaways set to reopen Memorial Day weekend
Astrology-themed sober bar raised $47k in Kickstarter funds, predicts late summer opening
House next to Obamas' Kenwood home, once linked to Tony Rezko, nears completion
Lou Malnati's aims to honor 10 teachers with a year of free pizza
The Latest
REEDPROTEST-041024-17.jpg
Dexter Reed Shooting
Family of Dexter Reed files federal civil rights lawsuit over his killing by Chicago police
The lawsuit accuses Chicago police of promoting “brutally violent, militarized policing tactics,” and argues that the five officers who stopped Reed “created an environment that directly resulted in his death.”
By Mary Norkol and Andy Grimm
 
A TikTok content creator, sits outside the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington as Senators prepare to consider legislation that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the social media platform under the threat of a ban, a contentious move by U.S. lawmakers.
Technology
What a TikTok ban in the US could mean for you
It would be at least a year before a ban goes into effect — but with likely court challenges, this could stretch even longer, perhaps years.
By Associated Press
 
IMG_3129 (1).jpg
Bears
Caleb Williams a fan of the Bears' proposed dome
The USC quarterback, whom the Bears are expected to pick first in the NFL draft here on Thursday night, was clear that he’s prepared to play in cold temperatures in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 
USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Bears
A chance to wipe out 75 years of Bears quarterback futility with one simple announcement
If presumed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is as good as advertised, Chicago won’t know what to do with itself.
By Rick Morrissey
 
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a $95 billion Ukraine aid package that also includes support for Israel, Taiwan, and other allies, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Washington.
Nation/World
Biden signs a $95 billion war aid measure that forces TikTok to be sold or banned in the U.S.
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
By Aamer Madhani | AP and Seung Min Kim | AP
 