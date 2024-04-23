The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Dom's Kitchen and Foxtrot abruptly shutter stores, months after specialty grocers merged

The store closings started Tuesday morning and includes 2 Dom’s Kitchen sites and 33 Foxtrot locations.

By  Abby Miller
   
A person carries an appliance out of Dom’s Kitchen & Market in Lincoln Park as shoppers hear the news that Dom’s will be closing its locations.

Specialty grocers Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market announced Tuesday the immediate closure of all their stores in Chicago and beyond, less than six months after the two Chicago-based companies shared plans to merge.

The store closings, which began Tuesday morning, include 2 Dom’s Kitchen sites and 33 Foxtrot locations across Dallas and Austin, Texas, as well as Washington, D.C., according to a statement on Dom’s website.

The grocer stated that closing the stores was a “difficult decision” and comes after the firms explored multiple avenues to keep the businesses open. Ultimately, they couldn’t find a viable option.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and trust in Dom’s and Foxtrot,” the statement said. “It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together.”

In November 2023, both companies had announced plans to merge under a new company called Outfox Hospitality. The deal was expected to close by the end of the year, though no financial terms were disclosed.

At the time, the stores said the merger would elevate the customer experience and boost the retail industry. The brands retained their names but planned for crossover services, like offering Foxtrot specialties in Dom’s stores.

In addition to Tuesday’s closure, the grocers said other services will end such as delivery services; account credit and member perk access; and other customer-facing services. The grocers’ mobile apps are also shutting down, according to Dom’s website.

Both stores served a niche pocket of consumers in upscale Chicago neighborhoods, emphasizing online orders and a curated selection of goods. Dom’s had stores at 2730 N. Halsted St. and 1233 N. Wells St. and planned to open a third location at 30 W. Huron St. this summer. Foxtrot had 15 locations in Chicago and 17 stores across Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

